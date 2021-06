The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $464.8 million contract to Learjet Inc., a Wichita subsidiary of Bombardier’s specialized aircraft division, for the purchase and modification of six Global 6000s as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft. Designated as the E-11A and assigned to Air Combat Command, the modified large-cabin business jet model serves as a high-altitude, loitering communications node to air and ground forces, providing them with the ability to communicate by voice as well as share data, video, and images.