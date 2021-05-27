newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Crime Stats Reported by Some California Colleges Inaccurate

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four California colleges and universities failed to accurately or completely report crime statistics as required by federal law, including Sonoma State University that did not include a sexual assault that had occurred on campus in 2019, according to a state audit whose findings were released Thursday.

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Santa Clara University#San Joaquin Delta College#Sonoma State University#State Police#California Law#University Police#Associated Press#Ap#Sexual Assault#University Property#Federal Law#Irvine#San Diego#Joaquin#Delta#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Sonoma, CAksro.com

Campus Crime Data Inaccurate From Sonoma State and Three Other Universities

Four California colleges and universities are reportedly providing inaccurate data about campus crime. State Auditor Elaine Howle found that UC Irvine, Santa Clara University, Sonoma State and San Joaquin Delta College reported crime statistics that were inaccurate or incomplete. Some of the auditor’s findings include Sonoma State not reporting a sexual assault and Santa Clara having omissions from their crime logs. Howle said that because of these errors, students and staffers may not be able to make informed decisions about their personal safety and security.
Oregon StatePosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Oregon must pass civics education bill

Vanessa Cochran: 'I strongly believe that civics education needs to be taught throughout a K-12 education.'I am one of many teachers hoping that the Oregon Legislature will pass Senate Bill 513, the Civics Education Act. I think almost any educator will tell you that we need to be doing a better job of preparing our students to leave high school as well-informed, active members of their communities equipped with tools and knowledge to participate in our democracy to make positive changes to the world around us. National studies show only 24% of high school seniors test at or above a...
California StateNews Slashdot

Some Colleges Are Offering Credit for Playing Videogames

At least six Cal State campuses and nearly all of the University of California campuses have created esports programs since 2015, in which students host and compete in live tournaments, sometimes funded by corporate sponsors. Both Cal State Dominguez Hills and UC Irvine offer certificates in esports, which means students can earn credit for, yes, playing video games.
Washington StateMy Clallam County

States thrown off by under-reported vaccination stats

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations from two federal health care providers have not been counted in official Washington state vaccination statistics. Vaccinations dispensed from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs remain in the federal computer system, meaning county health officials cannot consider the statistics when determining restrictions or their reopening plans.
Collegeshighereddive.com

The pandemic slowed tuition growth at some colleges. Will it last?

The summer after the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Williams College made a jaw-dropping announcement. It would be lowering its comprehensive fee — which includes its tuition, fees, and room and board costs — by 15%. The cut wasn't only to its advertised price: parents' expected contribution for students receiving financial aid would be slashed by the same amount.
Indianapolis, INNWI.com

Purdue plans vaccine cash drawing as IU faces policy critics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — While Indiana University faces political backlash over its plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees, Purdue University is offering a chance at winning a full year’s tuition for students who get the shots. Purdue's “Old Golden Ticket” drawing makes students who submit...
California Statedocwirenews.com

Impacts of California Proposition 47 on crime in Santa Monica, California

PLoS One. 2021 May 19;16(5):e0251199. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0251199. eCollection 2021. We examine patterns of reported crime in Santa Monica, California before and after the passage of Proposition 47, a 2014 initiative that reclassified some non-violent felonies as misdemeanors. We also investigate impacts of the opening of four new light rail stations in 2016 and of increased community-based policing starting in late 2018. Our statistical analyses of reclassified crimes-larceny, fraud, possession of narcotics, forgery, receiving/possessing stolen property-and non-reclassified ones are based on publicly available reported crime data from 2006 to 2019. These analyses examine reported crime at various levels: city-wide, within eight neighborhoods, and within a 450-meter radius of the new transit stations. Monthly reported reclassified crimes increased city-wide by approximately 15% after enactment of Proposition 47, with a significant drop observed in late 2018. Downtown exhibited the largest overall surge. Reported non-reclassified crimes fell overall by approximately 9%. Areas surrounding two new train stations, including Downtown, saw significant increases in reported crime after train service began. While reported reclassified crimes increased after passage of Proposition 47, non-reclassified crimes, for the most part, decreased or stayed constant, suggesting that Proposition 47 may have impacted reported crime in Santa Monica. Reported crimes decreased in late 2018 concurrent with the adoption of new community-based policing measures. Follow-up studies needed to confirm long-term trends may be challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically changed societal conditions. While our research detects changes in reported crime, it does not provide causative explanations. Our work, along with other considerations relevant to public utility, respect for human rights, and existence of socioeconomic disparities, may be useful to law enforcement and policymakers to assess the overall effect of Proposition 47.
Boston, MANew Haven Register

Ruling paves way for firing of Boston police commissioner

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts court on Thursday rejected an appeal from Boston’s embattled police commissioner, clearing the way for his firing after decades-old domestic violence allegations came to light. An appeals court judge upheld a lower court ruling denying Police Commissioner Dennis White’s bid to block the city from...
Immigrationwhyevolutionistrue.com

Branch of Rutgers Law School rescinds unconstitutional requirement mandating “viewpoint discrimination” with respect to CRT

The craziness that is engulfing American universities with respect to Critical Race Theory is exemplified by a recent ruing of the Student Bar Association of Rutgers Law School-Camden. Fortunately, some timely intervention from the estimable Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), recounted in its article below (click on screenshot), forced the students to rescind their rule.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

illinois ceos

Here are the top-paid CEOs by state for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
Sex Crimeslegalnews.com

Court Digest

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida have arrested a 53-year-old sex offender, a fugitive from California who had been living under a false identity for 21 years. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced that it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday...