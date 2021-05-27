Golden Valley Historical Society Set To Reopen Sat, June 12
After a 15-month closure, the Golden Valley Historical Society (GVHS) is planning to reopen Sat, June 9. The museum’s current Golden Valley: No Place Like Home exhibit presents the history of Golden Valley from pre-European contact to today. The topics of more than twenty displays include natural history, Native American life, and early pioneer families. Twentieth century topics include Golden Valley High School, the first Byerly’s Foods, Golden Valley Garden Club, Ewald Bros. Dairy, Golden Valley Fire Department, civil rights and human rights, and game-changing inclusiveness in city leadership.www.goldenvalleymn.gov