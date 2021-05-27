Cancel
Economy

Tesla vs. Arrival: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?

By Aditya Raghunath
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla (TSLA) is the undisputed leader among electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers that continues to grow top-line and profit margins at an enviable pace. On the other hand Arrival (ARVL) is a recent IPO that has the potential to crush the broader markets going forward. Which stock is a better buy today?.

MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Palantir vs. C3.ai: Which Is the Better Artificial Intelligence Stock?

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI) both help organizations and companies crunch data with AI-powered tools. Palantir, which generates more than half its revenue from government contracts, wants its Gotham platform to become the "default operating system for data" across the U.S. government. Its Foundry platform provides data-mining tools to large commercial customers.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch

Top Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Right Now. It has been an invigorating year for autonomous vehicle stocks so far. Why do I say that? That’s because self-driving technology has been one of the hottest investing themes on Wall Street in recent years. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) or self-driving cars bring a unique dimension of transportation to the table. In terms of benefits, it could improve road safety and offer convenience for users. According to a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, crash injuries are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death globally. If we were able to switch to autonomous driving overnight, we would save more than 1 million lives per year globally.
Economyoverpassesforamerica.com

Home Solar Is Cheap. The Stocks Have Soared. Buy Both.

Tree-hugging now beats junk bonds. In New York, the place I stay, the return on funding for dwelling photo voltaic can high 7%. That’s three factors greater than what the ICE BofA High Yield index pays. Just wait. Panels are topic to computer-chip economics, so prices per unit of output...
Economyoverpassesforamerica.com

Top Electric Car Stocks for Q3 2021

The electrical auto trade is comprised of corporations targeted on the manufacture of electrical vehicles, vehicles, vans, and industrial automobiles, in addition to corporations that provide electrical car components and providers. While some conventional automakers additionally produce electrical automobiles, this text focuses on corporations thought of to be largely pure-play electrical car producers. The electrical automotive trade is younger and rising shortly. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is among the extra acquainted names, however there are others like Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) which might be exhibiting fast development.
StocksBenzinga

Tesla's Stock Steers Into Triangle And Looks To Choose Direction

With an abundance of news on a weekly basis, it's no wonder Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock can swing wildly. Traders and investors also have to be prepared for how CEO Elon Musk’s tweets can affect Tesla’s stock price. On Thursday, Tesla hosted its model S Plaid release event and Musk...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Plug Power vs. ChargePoint

With the rising number of battery electric vehicles on the roads worldwide, batteries seem to have outpaced hydrogen fuel cells as the preferred choice for automakers. At the end of 2020, there were 10 million electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, on roads worldwide. By comparison, there were a mere 35,000 fuel cell electric vehicles globally at the end of last year.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will EVs Make Ford Stock a Multibagger?

We know Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a plan to boost its revenue and profits as it transitions to electric vehicles. That could give Ford's stock a nice boost -- but will it be enough to make Ford a "multibagger" with gains rivaling those of EV makers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)?
EconomyInvestorPlace

Home Depot vs Lowe’s: Which Home Improvement Stock Should You Buy?

Today’s real estate market favors the seller as there are constraints on the number of homes going up for sale. Housing prices are increasing in many parts of the country due to limited supply. Consumers, most of whom received several rounds of government stimulus, are also attempting to maximize their selling price by making improvements to their homes. This has been a significant tailwind to the home improvement stocks.
Economyinvesting.com

2 Overvalued Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid This Month

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is currently slowing down—due primarily to a global semiconductor shortage—following its stellar performance in 2020. Because major EV companies have been scaling back production amid rising costs, their current valuations look expensive. Thus, we think it might be wise to avoid Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) for now. Let’s discuss.The electric vehicle industry (EV) boom last year, driven by rising concerns regarding climate change, multiple government subsidies, and federal plans to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles, drove a record level of EV sales in 2020. The IEA reported a record 3 million new electric car registrations in 2020, up 41% from the previous year. This sales level came in at a time when the global automobile market contracted by 16% due to the pandemic-led recession.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Etsy vs. MercadoLibre

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both e-commerce companies whose stocks generated much bigger gains than Amazon's(NASDAQ:AMZN) over the past five years. Amazon's stock rose more than 300% during that period, but Etsy's stock skyrocketed roughly 1,700% as MercadoLibre's stock jumped nearly 900%. Both companies have also withstood competition from...
Worldteslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 is now the most popular all-electric vehicle in the UK

It has been two years since the Tesla Model 3 came into the UK’s shores, but the all-electric sedan remains a force to be reckoned with. Based on recent calculations, the Tesla Model 3 has effectively become the UK’s most popular battery-electric car, proving once and for all that well-designed, reasonably-priced EVs will be appreciated by consumers.
Stocksinvezz.com

Todd Gordon recommends buying Tesla stock amid recent weakness

Tod Gordon says Tesla’s long-term outlook remains strong. Tesla shares might consolidate a little further over the summer. The stock will retest $700 region in the earnings season. The recent pullback in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock poses a good opportunity to buy the shares, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.
StocksInvestorPlace

There Just Might Be a Better Buy Than Nio Stock

Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) latest drop in price saw NIO stock fall from a Feb. 10 high of $64.60 to a May 13 low of $30.71 before recovering some of those losses over the second half of the month and into June. That’s a 52% correction from peak to valley. On June...
CarsVox

The fastest way to get more people to buy electric vehicles

Whether the United States can get to net-zero emissions by 2050 hinges hugely on our love of cars: They’re the dominant mode of transportation in America — ridership on trains, buses, and other public transit pales in comparison. Other transportation options are limited, and cars are ingrained in American culture....