Bondholders Seek Crowdfunding for LCF Appeal

litigationfinancejournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs crowdfunding a good way to finance a case against the FSCS? That’s what LCF bondholders are asking themselves as they look for ways to fund an appeal. Four LCF bondholders are representing the rest of the investors in the class. After the High Court ruled against them, they received permission to take their case to the Court of Appeal.

litigationfinancejournal.com
