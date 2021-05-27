newsbreak-logo
Rina Sawayama Will Make Her Feature Film Debut in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Rina Sawayama has been set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, Deadline reports today. This will mark Sawayama’s feature film acting debut. Lionsgate is currently set to release Chapter 4 on May 27, 2022. The John Wick franchise has been incredibly successful and profitable for...

bloody-disgusting.com
