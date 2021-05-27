Xylem Equips Iowa's Alliant Energy for Rapid Response to Devastating Windstorm

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.