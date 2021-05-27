Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Xylem Equips Iowa's Alliant Energy for Rapid Response to Devastating Windstorm

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from smart utility network enables prompt power restoration and meter mapping. When an energy utility serves nearly one million customers across a large Midwest service territory, they need to prepare for whatever Mother Nature has in store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005289/en/. The...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windstorm#Energy Management#Energy Infrastructure#Energy Technologies#Power Management#Energy Resources#Business Wire Rrb#Alliant Energy#Gis#Cooperatives#Sensus Sensus#Xylem Xylem#Smart Utility Network#Operational Resources#Smart Infrastructure#Outage Restoration#Storms#Scalable Technology#Innovation#Sensus Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Clean energy is a boon to Iowa

I have been delighted to witness the growth of wind and solar here in Iowa. As a state senator and in my position with the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, I have witnessed firsthand how renewable energy benefits our state’s environment and economy. Clean energy...
Union County, IACreston News Advertiser

How Alliant Energy’s solar panels plan to power Union County

A solar ordinance has become an ongoing discussion for Union County as Alliant Energy has proposed a project in the area. Alliant’s Justin Foss explained how solar panels work, their effect on property, the environment and if they can withstand the test of Iowa weather. Foss said solar panel technology...
Energy Industrywpr.org

Alliant Reaches Deal To Recover Costs Tied To Its Clean Energy Transition As It Plans To Raise Rates

Alliant Energy has reached a deal with consumer advocacy and environmental groups to recover $85.7 million in expenses tied to its clean energy transition as the utility plans to raise electric and natural gas rates next year. The Madison-based utility said the settlement will help Alliant transition away from fossil fuels while providing affordable power and heat for customers.
Energy Industrytheorcasonian.com

Creativity sparks innovative use of state’s energy emergency management tool for coronavirus response

New tool helped ensure cold storage for vials of vaccines during winter power outages. The Washington Department of Commerce, home to the State Energy Office, plays a pivotal role behind the scenes in the state’s response to energy emergencies, such as major power and fuel supply disruptions. During the pandemic, Energy Emergency Management Director Elizabeth King recognized the potential of the Washington Energy Infrastructure Assessment Tool (WEIAT, known as “Wyatt”) to help guide important elements of the state’s coronavirus response.
Gastonia, NCGaston Gazette

Duke Energy moving heavy equipment, causing Gaston traffic delays

Duke Energy will move three, 184-ton low-pressure turbines from its Catawba Nuclear Station in York, South Carolina, to Metal Recycling Services in Gastonia, a process that will create some traffic delays on U.S. 321. The first turbine will be moved Sunday, June 6, and the next two will be moved...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Alliant Energy To Light Up for Cedar Rapids Graduates

Much like they did last year, in a salute to graduating seniors in the Cedar Rapids area, Alliant Energy will light its downtown headquarters (the "Alliant Tower") in the respective colors of local schools to support graduating seniors, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Congratulations to the graduates. After a...
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Xylem Aids Water Loss Reduction for Montana Utility

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Big Sky, Montana is a hot spot for seasonal residents and visitors who want breathtaking views and outdoor recreation. The local water utility, Big Sky Water & Sewer District, aims to deliver a five-star experience for their 2,800 customers on par with any major resort town in the country.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 223 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketscheshire.media

Trending News Corona impact on IR Temperature Sensor Market Development by Companies Outlook, Growth and Key Opportunities by 2025| ABB Limited (Switzerland), Analog Devices (US), Honeywell International (US), Maxim Integrated Products (US), Siemens (Germany)

Global IR Temperature Sensor Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Chicago, United States, 2020::The global IR Temperature Sensor Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global IR Temperature Sensor Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global IR Temperature Sensor Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global IR Temperature Sensor Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global IR Temperature Sensor Market.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

COVID testing, vaccines at Alliant Energy Center to end June 30th

MADISON, Wis. — If you want to get your coronavirus test or vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center, you’d better do it soon. Public Health Madison & Dane County officials say they plan to end COVID testing and vaccinations at the site on June 30th. The Alliant Energy Center has served as a testing site since May of last year, with the help of the National Guard and FEMA at different times during the pandemic.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.
Iowa Statehomegrowniowan.com

Photos: Memorial Day in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

During Memorial Day services May 31, 2021, Americans remembered members of the military killed during wartime and other loved ones who have died. See photos from a past year of the Czech National Cemetery Memorial Day Service. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, some of those events included a service and free...
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
Cedar Rapids, IADaily Gate City

Fort Madison Food Pantry among those receiving meals from Alliant Energy

CEDAR RAPIDS – More than 150 food pantries in Iowa and Wisconsin, including the Fort Madison Food Pantry, received over 73,500 meals as Alliant Energy and its customers teamed up to support local families in need. Throughout March and April, Alliant Energy provided three meals to a food pantry for each customer who enrolled in My Account, the company’s online account management tool.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Dogger Bank to trial high-energy rapid welding method

A large-scale pilot of a new process to significantly reduce welding times is due to be debuted at the first 1.2GW phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind complex. Ebflow reduced pressure electron beam (RPEB) welding will be used for the project’s monopile foundations. RPEB uses heat generated by a...