newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Racism Call Sparks Talks Between Ministers In Australia

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has reaffirmed the Human Rights Commission‘s independence after a fellow Liberal frontbencher raised concerns about using the term “anti-racism”. Assistant Attorney-General Amanda Stoker rang commission president Rosalind Croucher last month to question an AU$140,000 ($108,399) tender aimed at boosting the Racism It Stops With Me campaign. Senator Stoker was concerned taxpayer money was being used to […]

www.thefloridastar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Stoker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Sparks#Liberal#Human Rights Campaign#Human Rights Commission#Ministers#Senator Stoker#Independence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Society
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Georgia StateFlorida Star

Calls To Lift Criminal Responsibility Age In Australia

KINGSTON, Australia — Dozens of legal, health and community organizations have again called on all levels of the Australian government to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years. The Australian Medical Association and the Australian Lawyers Alliance were among 76 groups that say urgent reform is needed for the almost 600 children under 14 locked up in Australian prisons each year. […]
AgricultureBBC

UK farmers sound alarm over Australia trade talks

UK farmers have sounded the alarm over reports the government plans a trade deal with Australia that would make its food and farming imports cheaper. The move is being considered as part of a free trade pact with Australia the UK government hopes will be a springboard for similar deals with other countries.
AgricultureBBC

Australia trade deal: Ministers discuss British farmers' concerns

Senior ministers have met to discuss concerns about how a zero-tariffs free-trade deal with Australia would affect UK farmers. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that negotiators were "in a sprint" to secure an agreement in principle by early June. But a farming union has warned of "irreversible...
JournalismPosted by
TheConversationAU

It’s time for the government to walk the talk on media freedom in Australia

When the Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided journalists and media organisations two years ago, it showed the balance between national security and journalism is severely out of whack in Australia. To address this, a Senate inquiry into press freedom was launched. Its report, released this week, made 17 recommendations — many of which go much further than previous inquiries into media freedom. This week’s report acknowledges, across party lines, the imbalance between national security and public interest journalism in Australia. The ABC reported this week the Senate inquiry found “government agencies should have to prove ‘real and serious’ harm caused by...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Call for Australia to set 'zero pollution' goal

A group of eminent scientists has urged Australian governments, Federal and State, to adopt a zero pollution target for air, water and land. The researchers have released a powerful new report warning that chemical pollution represents 'a growing peril and potential catastrophic risk to humanity' on a scale equivalent to climate change.
Travelrebelnews.com

Australian prime minister suggests COVID passport for travel between states

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has suggested that vaccine passports will likely be a requirement for travel within the country's states in an interview marking the second anniversary of his election. Speaking to 9News, the prime minister responded to a question asking if “internal vaccine passports” would be necessary for...
Educationthewestsidegazette.com

Prime Minister Describes Australia’s Victorian Tax Hike As ‘punishing’

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia state of Victoria’s acting premier Dan Andrews has defended plans to increase property taxes for the wealthy after Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the move as “punishing”. Last week, Treasurer Tim Pallas announced AU$2.7 billion ($2.11 billion) in budget measures that will mean developers and other...
Jobszenger.news

Australia’s Super Minister Defends ‘kill Switch’ Power

CANBERRA, Australia — The minister responsible for superannuation has defended a controversial proposal to allow the treasurer to overrule spending and investment decisions by industry funds. The federal government is trying to push through major changes to Australia’s superannuation system. Employers will have to dish out more funds to pay...
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Gaza Violence Sparks Capital City Rallies In Australia

SYDNEY — Australian Palestinians are preparing to rally in the country’s two biggest cities demanding the Morrison government finally act against Israel for decades of “ethnic cleansing”. A fragile ceasefire is holding in Gaza after Israel and Hamas agreed to pause 11 days of bloodshed that’s so far killed about...
Australiajustice.gov

Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Call with Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met virtually with Karen Andrews, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs. In this inaugural meeting, the Attorney General and Home Affairs Minister reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening our bilateral cooperation on countering common threats, including those posed by terrorism and cybercrime. The two leaders also discussed their intention to work to promote infrastructure security and combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse. They look forward to further in-depth discussions on these and other issues central to the protection of the citizens of both our countries.
Energy Industrythewestsidegazette.com

Australia’s Energy Minister Wants To Ensure Coal Stays Open

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s energy minister has again flagged a plan to incentivize coal-fired power stations to remain open for “as long as needed”. Angus Taylor, who is also the federal minister responsible for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, will use a speech on May 25 to spruik changes he says are needed to the energy system.
Chinawcn247.com

Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has labeled the incarceration of a Chinese-Australian writer who has been tried in Beijing for alleged espionage a case of arbitrary detention. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. Payne on Friday cited a lack of detail about the charges as a reason for her conclusion that Yang had been arbitrarily detained. Australia first warned its citizens of the risk of arbitrary detention if they visited China in a travel advisory in July last year. The Chinese Embassy in Australia dismissed the warning as “ridiculous” and “disinformation.”
Educationthewestsidegazette.com

Voice To Australian Parliament Report Will Land Soon: Senior Public Servant

HOMEBUSH, Australia — Thousands of people have had their say on an Indigenous voice to the Australian federal government. Senior public servant Ray Griggs claims their recommendations will go to the government in the middle of the year. “With close to 3000 submissions and over 1000 survey responses, this is...
China94.1 Duke FM

China, deportation policy set to challenge Australia-New Zealand talks

(Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in New Zealand on Sunday for annual talks with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern amid differences between the two neighbours on China and Australia’s deportation policy. Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand began last month after both nations controlled the spread of...
Joe BidenPosted by
AFP

Australia shutters embassy in Afghanistan, sparking exodus fears

Australia closed its embassy in Afghanistan on Friday, highlighting security fears for foreign missions and their local workers as US-led troops pull out of the war-torn country. With President Joe Biden's September 11 deadline looming, nations are weighing how they might operate without the security blanket provided by US and NATO forces, while scrambling to decide what to do with thousands of Afghan staff who fear being marked as collaborators by the Taliban. Kabul-based political analyst Sayed Nasir Musawi told AFP he expected more foreign missions to close shop in coming months. "Western countries are not fully sure about the continuation and survival of the incumbent government," he said.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Could Australia’s Next Airline Be Called ‘brad’?

It has been a while since Australia last saw a new airline started from scratch. OzJet rose and fell over the 2005/06 summer. Tigerair had a better run, flying from 2007 until 2020. Starting an airline is a tricky and costly business but the smell of aviation fuel keeps pulling the would-be airline moguls in.
Australialedburyreporter.co.uk

Liz Truss in talks with Australia as trade deal edges closer

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has held talks with her Australian counterpart as the two countries edged closer to a free trade deal. The Department for International Trade (DIT) confirmed Ms Truss spoke by telephone to Dan Tehan rising amid concern among British farmers that full liberalisation would see them severely undercut by their Australian rivals.
MinoritiesConcord Monitor

Our Turn: Let’s talk about systemic racism in NH

The Racial Justice Mission Group of the NH Conference, United Church of Christ, sent a letter to Gov. Sununu in response to a statement he made on NHPR in late April, denying that systemic racism exists in New Hampshire. In the letter, signed by 27 leaders in the NH Conference,...
MinoritiesPosted by
WAOK News Talk

Sister Talk: The Effect of Racism on our Society

This week on, OPWJS Sister Talk, Juandolyn was joined by Dr. Catherine Meeks, Executive Director of the Absalom Center for Racial Healing. Dr. Meeks led a discussion about the effects of racism on our society and offered support for why the racism we see today is nothing new, but an extension of what already existed.