Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty for the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose neck Chauvin knelt on for nine minutes and 29 seconds.It isn’t often that you see an officer charged or convicted for the death of someone in custody. The Floyd family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said it marked a "turning point in history" for the US.After just one day of deliberation on the verdict, the 12-member jury in Minnesota found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked and the disgraced officer will remain in custody until his...