New Commander appointed to Troop K

 13 days ago

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen has appointed Major Kathryne M. Rohde as the 37th Troop Commander of Troop K. Major Rohde began her career with the State Police when she entered the New York State Police Academy on May 10, 1999. Major Rohde was first assigned to patrol the western corridor of the Hudson Valley in Troop F after graduating the academy. She was soon promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005 and remained in Troop F until assignment to the Governor's Protective Services Detail in 2010. In 2012 she was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and initially assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau. Soon after Major Rohde transferred to the Computer Crimes Unit where she served as the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Commander.

