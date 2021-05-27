Cancel
1203 SW Granite Creek Drive

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOW - step in the door and fall in love with this newly renovated home! Beautiful hardwood floors on the entire first level. Great room w/ gas FP and built-ins, white Shaker style kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and SS appliances. Upstairs is the huge master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet and updated bathroom with split sinks. Three other nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath round out the second level. Finished basement and new HVAC! Relax on the deck overlooking the park-like setting in the back yard. Vinyl siding for low exterior maintenance and the sprinkler system will keep your lawn lush and green all summer. All of this in the award-winning Blue Springs School District!

Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2302 SW 16th Drive

The most upgraded house in the community. Wood floors, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, absolute gorgeous. Nothing left untouched. New electric panel and water heater. You'll love all about it. The Meadows at Crystal lake is a great active adult community. 1 car garage, large rooms and tons of storage available. 55+ community, pool, stunning clubhouse. Property is conveniently located across the street from the clubhouse and community pool. Easy to show.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1339 SW 151st Terrace

Welcome to New River Estates! This home offers all that Western Sunrise has to offer, A+ Rated schools, close to shopping and major highways. This is a magnificent opportunity to own a single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Sunrise Florida with a 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to transform this fixer upper into your perfect dream home!
Warwick, RIanytimerealty.com

97 Delwood Road

Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cape with potential to grow! When you walk in you will instantly feel home with gleaming hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace and sightlines into the kitchen and dining area/family room. The kitchen offers ample storage with custom lighting. The dining area/family room leads right into the private, flat back yard. The two first floor bedrooms are of good size with hardwood floors. The basement is partially finished with newer gas heating system and gas hot water heater. The second floor has endless possibilities and room for expansion. There is a 1 car attached garage, vinyl siding and replacement windows. Property to be sold in as-is condition. Subject to seller finding suitable housing.
MLScrye-leike.com

4990 Long Island Drive Nw

Description for 4990 Long Island Drive Nw MLS# 6893605. This finely crafted custom home commands attention with a thoughtfully curated mix of distinctive architectural elements. Eye-catching attention to detail blends refined elegance with an intimate warmth highlighted through the use of reclaimed wood accents, intricate millwork, custom limestone mantles and iron doors. Lofty ceiling heights and abundant natural light create an inviting main level centered around the exceptionally well-equipped kitchen adjoining the spacious living room open to a spectacular fireside-covered patio overlooking the stunning backyard with a large stone sun deck, heated saltwater pool and pool house with outdoor kitchen. The expertly finished terrace level features a private guest suite, home theatre, workout room and expansive wine cellar with seating.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

7321 SW 7th St

Exciting opportunity to own a home w/pool in the highly coveted neighborhood of El Dorado in Plantation. This spacious home has an extra large Master Suite (that may be converted to a fourth bedroom), with a newly remodeled master bath with Ferguson products and fixtures (2020) and a custom built master closet. Extra large covered patio and heated pool make this home perfect for entertaining. Spacious backyard and side yard. The home is completely hurricane proof with impact glass throughout and rhino shield' to protect patio's French doors. Newer AC, exterior paint and gutters (2019). Showings by appointment only. Bring your best and highest offer. Make this one your own! Appointment required - Please schedule your showings for TUESDAY or WEDNESDAY between 5-7pm. Thank you.
Real Estateandreafickhomes.com

13229 ENID BLVD

Welcome home to the epitome of luxury living in this 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6,500 + sq. ft. custom built waterfront Lake Fenton masterpiece. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a private peninsula home with some of the best unobstructed panoramic water views that exclusive Lake Fenton has to offer. Upgrades and amenities include: professional Wolf & Sub Zero stainless steel appliances, marble & hardwood flooring throughout, laundry on each floor, kitchen on each floor, dual commercial HVAC systems for energy efficiency, grand staircase to second floor, multiple fireplaces, wainscoting/premium trim, theater room w/tiered seating, 30 x 14 enclosed 4 seasons room and so much more. The 2 story great room offers floor to ceiling windows for spectacular water views and the generously sized first floor deluxe master suite offers a luxury spa bathroom w/jetted tub and custom shower. Extensive 2 level decking and patio w/built-in fire pit, dock, seawall, 3 car garage + boat shed.
Traverse City, MIthedifferencere.com

4227 Mitchell Creek Drive #B-4, Traverse City, MI 49686 (MLS # 1888475)

Beautifully updated condo minutes from downtown Traverse City and a stones throw from the Traverse City State Park Beach! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo has a great layout. Open floor plan features a large living room with a gas fireplace, dining room that opens up to a private balcony, and an open concept kitchen. Half bathroom on the main floor as well as main floor laundry. Lower level has two bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and a charming family room (which could be turned into a third bedroom). There is a carport with a large private storage unit. The TART trail is located right next to this condo development and the beach is less than a block away. A perfect place to call home! Condo will be listed on June 8th. Showings will begin on Thursday, June 10th. All offers will be reviewed on Monday, June 14th at 10:00 am.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 Dry Mill Road SW

**AS-IS** Investor special, this townhouse needs some work but priced below recent comps. Fenced back yard with plenty of room for pets, a garden, or entertaining. Great location, blocks from downtown, walking distance to the W& OD bike trail, and close to restaurants, shopping, and more. Don't pass up on this diamond in the rough!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1310 Rhode Island Avenue NW

Amazing opportunity to own a RARELY available Logan Circle Victorian with the income potential of 2 efficiency apartments in lower level! Originally built in 1885, this spectacular property was exquisitely renovated, and now offers 5 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 baths --( including the 2 studio apartments)! High ceilings, elegant crown molding, arched doorways, 3 fireplaces and the list goes on! Located between Washington's iconic Logan Circle and 14th St, and within easy walking distance of numerous restaurants, shopping & nightlife, this property offers luxurious city living with a warm historic design to make you feel right at home. The centerpiece of this home is a beautiful 4-story skylight that bathes each floor with natural light. The handsome kitchen addition is fit for a chef and features high-end appliances, floor-to-ceiling custom cabinetry, marble countertops, instant hot water and a second water filtration system just for cooking. Next to the kitchen is a separate entertaining area with a butler's pantry, wine refrigerator, separate ice maker and fireplace. On the second floor you'll find the owner's bedroom with custom built-in closets, a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower and a library with a fireplace. The third level has 2 additional bedrooms, one with a Juliet balcony, and a beautifully renovated full bath. The fourth floor combined with it's rooftop deck is ready for your personal touch whether it's a home gym, an additional bedroom or an indoor-outdoor space to entertain friends. The primary water filtration system filters water for entire property, including the lower level apartments, which are metered separately for electricity. Within the iron gates out front you'll find a convenient sprinkler system for the landscaping and the only brick walk-way and stairs on the block! Parking for 2 small cars or one medium-to-large car in the gated private driveway.
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

334 Ridge Avenue

Conveniently located in the heart of Towson, this updated home is truly unique with its spacious interior, main level open floor plan, high ceilings & exceptional exterior. Since purchasing this home, the Sellers have installed central A/C, updated the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & 42+G- cabinetry, added a full bath in the basement, replaced the windows, flooring, hot water heater & more! Downstairs, the lower level (with walk-out steps) has a bonus room & a full bath. Outside, you will find a charming front porch & a backyard to talk about! Fully fenced with plenty of space, the backyard is perfect for entertaining & enjoying outdoor games. The location of this home cannot be beat +GG close to major commuter routes & walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping & activities in downtown Towson. Detached 2-car garage sold as is. One year home warranty included! Be sure to check it out before it+GGs gone!
Real Estatesomerscompany.com

709 Shoal River Drive

Welcome home to paradise! Enjoy this stunning property sitting on approx 1 acre South of I-10 with sparkling in-ground swimming pool. As you walk into the inviting entry way which leads to spacious living room w/ fireplace and semi open floor plan. The stunning kitchen (renovated in 2017) boasts beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash, high end stainless steel appliances, pot filler and under cabinet lighting. Breakfast area and dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Large master en suite w/ renovated bathroom featuring all the extras including a tiled shower, jetted garden tub and dual vanities. An electronic wall panel controls your rain like shower head and the water source for your tub .Additional bedrooms on opposite side of home, both rooms feature built-in Murphy beds with great size walk in closets. Enjoy the Florida room with lots of natural light which leads to the backyard oasis w/ gas heated swimming pool and outdoor grilling area. This home is the perfect entertaining location, with unlimited parking, RV parking with 50 amp service, storage shed w/ 1 car garage, and 3 smaller storage areas. Gutters around the home. New Carrier AC Unit in 2016. Don't miss your opportunity to own this piece of paradise! Schedule your appointment today.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1905 Blue Heron Drive

Welcome home to Denton. This spacious move in ready 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom townhouse has over 2600 Sq. Ft. of living space and it's located in the amenity rich community of Mallard Landing. The entry level has a huge rec room, storage area, foyer and it has a patio. The open main floor has a large living room, a separate dining room and kitchen. The ample kitchen comes with large cabinets, lots of counter space and a breakfast bar. Relax in the spacious living room or on the deck that comes with a built in propane line for your grill. The 3rd floor has a large owners suite with full bath and walk in closet. There are 2 more bedrooms and a bath, as well. The convenient laundry room with full size stackable washer/dryer is found on the bedroom level. The community has a clubhouse, pool, walking areas, play area, plenty of parking and RV/boat parking.
Real Estatethervagroup.com

8401 Summit Acres Drive

This HOME has it ALL! Perfectly located in the heart of Bon Air, this METICULOUSLY maintained 3 BR with BONUS Room and 2 1/2 renovated baths AND 2-Car Garage boasts a 1st Floor Primary Bedroom, as well as an incredible 2-Story Family Room with soaring ceilings and a gorgeous stone, wood burning fireplace. The beautiful Kitchen is filled with sunlight and has been recently renovated with new granite, stainless appliances, gas cooking AND the wall has been opened into the Dining Room to reveal an exposed brick wall and create an Island Bar, as well as recessed bar area. The Dining Room has access to a wonderful screened porch with adjacent deck, which overlooks a picturesque back yard. The spacious 1st Floor Primary Bedroom has renovated en suite bath and an awesome walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs are well-sized PLUS there is a great bonus room that would make an excellent office, rec room or even an additional bedroom! AND, the upstairs hall bath was stunningly renovated in 2020. New flip clean gutters and front walkway . Freshly painted interior and exterior. This home is a TRUE gem! Must see!
Real Estatenpdodge.com

7930 Maxine Drive

Model Home. Welcome to “The Quartz” by Richland Homes. You’ll be welcomed into the main entry by an abundance of natural light and gorgeous floors. The kitchen and family room combine to create an amazing entertainment space featuring a striking fireplace. The oversized hidden walk-in pantry is something no growing family should live without! The drop zone offers a place to drop shoes in a cubby and hang the coats after a long day’s work or play. The second floor has an extra-wide landing at the top of the stairs, a sizeable laundry room outside the master bedroom plus three spacious bedrooms. Other incredible standard features in all Richland Homes include rounded corners throughout, Cambria quartz kitchen countertops, LED under-cabinet lighting, a USB outlet in the kitchen and master bedroom, sprinkler system, two trees and much more. You have a number of modern exterior elevations to choose, and a long menu of items to select to bring out your personal style.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

9220 SW 3rd St #916

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/ 2 bath corner unit overlooking the lake and garden. This condo features brand new kitchen cabinets, new whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops & stylish backsplash tile. New vinyl flooring just installed thought the entire house with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted with smooth ceilings. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in the unit. Remodeled Patio with a lake view. Community features a Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, library. Conveniently located near shopping centers, rated A schools, parks and major roads.
MLSanncarrrealestate.com

808 Scenic Hill Drive

MUST SEE! Great location, close to trinity river and minutes from downtown area shopping, dining and much more, Remodeled kitchen with decorative lighting, custom cabinets with lots of storage space, Kitchen open to living area, original wood floors in bedrooms and living area, large backyard for family entertaining and enjoy the great view of the downtown area from your front porch. Conveniently located closed to major highways for easy commute.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1260 SW 15th St

Welcome to this beautiful home located in the desirable neighborhood of Palm Beach Farms. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split floor plan. Master bedroom has a sitting area, perfect for a home office or a nursery. Separate wing with three guest rooms are all generous size rooms. 2 car garage, full laundry room and mud room. Kitchen is newly renovated and opens up to an entertainers backyard. Backyard is absolutely stunning, fully equipped with pool, summer kitchen and separate play area. Marble travertine flooring throughout most of the home. Home is just minutes from the beach, A-Rated schools, shopping, dining, and major highways for convenience. Do not miss the opportunity to make this house your home. House is larger than tax roll.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1306 SW 23rd Street

Nice 2Br/2Ba split bedroom floor plan withoversized glass enclosed tile porch 27 x10.Porch has acrylic windows and accordion shutters. Paid up recreation lease in full.Roof replaced 1992/Lee James Coating put on in 2011. All windows replaced. Laminate flooring in family room. with built in cabinetry. Front and Back patios. Rheem A/C installed5/19/2021. Freshly painted. Vacant for quick close.. Minutes to ocean beaches, shopping and I95. Three heated pools, Three clubhouses, FREE 18 Hole Par 3 Golf, Fitness center.
Real Estateexitrealestategallery.com

15702 Tisons Bluff Rd

5 bed/3.5 bath home in Yellow Bluff Landing! Desirable floor plan with full bed/bath downstairs, convenient and private for guests AND a half-bath off the formal living room and dining rooms. Chef's kitchen features an island to set up a buffet, upgraded cabinets, roomy pantry, stainless steel appliances and double ovens! The top of the stairs is elegant and bordered in a wrought iron railing. The spacious owner's bedroom on the second floor has an awesome bathroom with extra long vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Three other guest rooms and another full bathroom upstairs. Bonus loft upstairs. Extended patio in a very private fenced back yard with a well maintained lawn and shrubs. State of the art amenities! *Home is tenant occupied - photos from previous listing*
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

33 BROWNSTONE BLVD

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with Walk Out Basement True Contemporary Living in prestigious Alluvium Woods. This extremely well maintained home welcomes you with impressive foyer with split stair case and gathering room with cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace overlooking the lovely fenced back yard that offers deck as well. Anderson windows throughout the home with skylights makes this home very bright with natural light. Spacious Kitchen offers island, breakfast nook, corian counters, SubZero refrigerator, double oven, range, and dishwasher. The first floor offers a study, a formal dining room, expanded sunroom with skylights and summer room. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with his and her closet with a spacious master bathroom offering tub and a stall shower. Three other spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fan.The full basement has plenty of storage and is partially finished. 3 zoned heat and air conditioning, gutters and gutter guards. Paver driveway, cookout deck, fenced yard and shed are also a part of this beautiful home. Ample space in back yard for an INDOOR POOL. All of the above with great school system close to Patco, shoppings and major highways and bridges!!!