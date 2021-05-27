1203 SW Granite Creek Drive

Amazing opportunity to own a RARELY available Logan Circle Victorian with the income potential of 2 efficiency apartments in lower level! Originally built in 1885, this spectacular property was exquisitely renovated, and now offers 5 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 baths --( including the 2 studio apartments)! High ceilings, elegant crown molding, arched doorways, 3 fireplaces and the list goes on! Located between Washington's iconic Logan Circle and 14th St, and within easy walking distance of numerous restaurants, shopping & nightlife, this property offers luxurious city living with a warm historic design to make you feel right at home. The centerpiece of this home is a beautiful 4-story skylight that bathes each floor with natural light. The handsome kitchen addition is fit for a chef and features high-end appliances, floor-to-ceiling custom cabinetry, marble countertops, instant hot water and a second water filtration system just for cooking. Next to the kitchen is a separate entertaining area with a butler's pantry, wine refrigerator, separate ice maker and fireplace. On the second floor you'll find the owner's bedroom with custom built-in closets, a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower and a library with a fireplace. The third level has 2 additional bedrooms, one with a Juliet balcony, and a beautifully renovated full bath. The fourth floor combined with it's rooftop deck is ready for your personal touch whether it's a home gym, an additional bedroom or an indoor-outdoor space to entertain friends. The primary water filtration system filters water for entire property, including the lower level apartments, which are metered separately for electricity. Within the iron gates out front you'll find a convenient sprinkler system for the landscaping and the only brick walk-way and stairs on the block! Parking for 2 small cars or one medium-to-large car in the gated private driveway.