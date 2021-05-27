Ravens' New Playmakers Excite Lamar Jackson and Hollywood Brown

The sight of Lamar Jackson completing passes to an assortment of receivers during OTAs on Wednesday was just a small sample of what the Ravens envision happening this fall. Baltimore wants its passing game to be more diverse and lethal, able to attack opposing defenses with more consistency through the air. Speaking to the media for the first time since the Ravens signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Rashod Bateman (first round) and Tylan Wallace (fourth round), Jackson said he fully endorsed the offseason acquisitions.