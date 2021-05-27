Glassmaking Silica Sand - Overview and the Forecast of the Industry
In this paper, the impact of COVID-19 on glassmaking processes is discussed. The paper has been prepared by RFAS Ltd, a dynamic energy & technology company located in Adelaide, Australia. This company has years of experience in providing cost-effective solutions to commercial industry, especially the glass manufacturing industry. For its part, the company has completed hundreds of projects and held successful trials, proving their theories and technology.www.baltimorenews.net