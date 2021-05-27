newsbreak-logo
Air Raising: How A Scuba Diving Lizard Uses A Bubble Of Air On Its Nose To Swim Underwater

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have found some lizards use bubbles attached to their noses as natural “oxygen tanks,” allowing them to spend one-quarter of an hour underwater hiding from predators. In a paper published in the latest edition of Current Biology, researchers from Binghamton University in New York and Canada’s Queen’s University said they found some semi-aquatic anole lizards have adapted to evade […]

