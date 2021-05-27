Cancel
Middletown, NY

A traffic stop in city of Middletown leads to a DWI and drug arrest of a Newburgh man

nyspnews.com
 13 days ago

On May 26, 2021 at approximately 11:50 p.m., troopers on patrol on East Main Street in the city of Middletown, observed a 2004 red Infinity Q56 in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Ulee Johnson, 41 from the city of Newburgh. While speaking to Johnson troopers observed an open bottle of alcohol and plastic cups containing alcohol. Troopers determined that Johnson was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested for Driving While Impaired (DWI). A search of the vehicle yielded 5.7 grams of cocaine. Johnson was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, both felonies. He was additionally charged with a probation violation.

www.nyspnews.com
