Vetements Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Lookbook
Key Pieces: All-over-printed everything, from magic eye-patterned suits, to floral bodysuits, to The Matrix-inspired numerical chains that streaked across enormous shirts, tank tops, and slacks alike, an extension of previous Vetements collections that saluted the Wachowski sisters' magnum opus. The sci-fi film was a touchstone for the presentation, which really brought Morpheus vibes by way of big overcoats and sharp sunglasses, with a touch of Trinity in the shapely sculpted gowns and shiny outerwear.www.highsnobiety.com