Vetements Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Lookbook

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Pieces: All-over-printed everything, from magic eye-patterned suits, to floral bodysuits, to The Matrix-inspired numerical chains that streaked across enormous shirts, tank tops, and slacks alike, an extension of previous Vetements collections that saluted the Wachowski sisters' magnum opus. The sci-fi film was a touchstone for the presentation, which really brought Morpheus vibes by way of big overcoats and sharp sunglasses, with a touch of Trinity in the shapely sculpted gowns and shiny outerwear.

Our favorite '90s sci-fi film The Matrix hits the Vetements runway directed by Creative Director and cofounder Guram Gvasalia. The long coats, flame motif, the pixelated computer coded language print with the phrase "The Devil Doesn't Wear Prada", jersey tank tops and the black sunglasses take us back to the legacy of the Wachowski sisters left behind. We can't help but notice the twists of the iconic unisex crystal heart necklace with rhinestone embellishments around each models neck in shades of green, sky blue, red, and black taking a turn from the Titanic and onto the groundbreaking trans metaphor film. There's even a gentleman wearing a dark navy blue suit with a printed crepe top with sneakers resembling Morpheus. The nod to the Wachowski sisters is not a new concept for the brand as Gvasalia expressed inspiration from his previous Vetements collections.