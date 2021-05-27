Vetements Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Lookbook

H&M has teamed up with Brock Collection to bring fashion's most sought-after, wallet-breaking bustiers and brocades to the masses. The collaboration, which launches in select stores and on H&M's website on June 24, leans into Brock Collection's signature romance and whimsy, making it the perfect Victorian vibe check for your closet. In a press statement, Maria Östblom, H&M's Head of Design, said that the retailer was drawn to the American fashion brand because "their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear. I believe that's the key to their success. We want to celebrate romance and make it accessible to the many."