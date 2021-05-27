Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Bridging the Security Gaps with DevOps Programs

baltimorenews.net
 6 days ago

From tools to skills to collaboration, security should be built into the DevOps process from the beginning of the development cycle. DevOps and security aren't separate from each other. The issue with digital innovation is that enforcement decisions are made later after the product or service has been published. Importance...

www.baltimorenews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Security Testing#Security Management#Development Tools#Data Integration#Enterprise Software#Technology Innovation#Digital Technologies#Facebook Etsy#Nordstrom#Whichdevops#New Devops#Sas#Security Teams On Board#Api#Puppet#Devops Tools#Devops Processes#Devops Adoption Efforts#Security Automation Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Software
Related
Technologysiliconangle.com

Orca finds cloud security gaps in the deepest waters

Whether IT runs on-premises or in the cloud, there are always gaps in security. The key is to find them before the hackers do. Orca Security Ltd. has seized an opportunity to capitalize on a security-challenged IT environment by developing what it terms SideScanning security solutions, born in the cloud for the cloud. Orca’s approach is based on two basic tenets: Security will always fail, and using the same on-prem techniques in the cloud will ensure disaster.
EconomyInfoworld

Securing Success in DevOps Outsourcing

There is an undeniable scarcity for adept DevOps professionals. The leaders are working towards filling the skill gaps, but upskilling could be a time-taking and expensive process that is excessive for a few enterprises. DevOps Outsourcing looked like light at the end of tunnel. This article discusses every aspect from assessing DevOps fluency of the potential outsourcing partner to various pricing models while preparing you for the culture shift.
SoftwareComputerworld

Closing IoT Security Gaps in Your Operations

Industrial networks are quickly adopting Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to reduce costs and deliver more value to customers and shareholders. Unfortunately, this trend is creating new security risks, as many organizations lack the ability to monitor and secure their IoT assets. Juniper Research predicts that there will be 83 billion IoT connections by 2024, a 130% increase over 2020 and the industrial sector, including manufacturing, retail and agriculture, will account for over 70% of all IoT connections by 2024.
Technologygovinfosecurity.com

A Global Study: Uncovering Cloud Security Knowledge Gaps in the Healthcare Sector

Few organizations have been placed under pressure as extreme over the past year as those working in healthcare. In many cases, this has been a catalyst for rapid digital transformation. Yet with healthcare organizations (HCOs) stretched to the limit, security gaps inevitably appear in systems that support life-saving work on the COVID-19 front line.
Softwareproductboard.com

Troubleshooting Azure DevOps

Our Azure DevOps integration allows your team to transition seamlessly from product discovery to product delivery. There are a few common scenarios you may encounter while configuring this integration. If you encounter a scenario that isn't listed below, please don't hesitate to reach out to our support team. In this...
Retailbusiness2community.com

Bridging the Gap Between eCommerce and Real-World Experiences

As eCommerce continues to prove itself as one of today’s most lucrative marketing channels, companies should ensure that they’re prepared to double down on their online channels. The pandemic has changed the way consumers shop, with a 146% growth in online retail orders in the US and Canada in 2020 alone. In fact, it’s predicted that by 2040, 95% of all purchases will be made online. The eCommerce landscape constantly changes, and COVID-19 has ensured that this trend will remain, maybe even more so, in the coming years. With most consumers staying and spending more time at home, spending on online shopping, even for groceries and home essentials has been on the rise. For most consumers, however, the disconnect between a brand’s online and brick-and-mortar shopping experience can be disconcerting.
ComputersSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: New record for largest programming competition, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Esper Device DevOps funding

The global IT service company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the ninth season of its TCS CodeVita won a Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest computer programming competition totaling 136,054 participants. The 2021 competition brought together college students from around the world to see who ranked among...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

How Do Energy Firms Bridge the Gap in the 'Great Compression'?

A mindset shift will help traditional and innovative energy firms implement new ways of working during the "great compression." The oil and gas industry has been on the cusp of transformational change for a number of years, with the COVID-19 pandemic becoming a significant catalyst to accelerate a pivot and implement new ways of working.
Businesspulse2.com

DevOps Pipeline Security Company Cycode Closes $20 Million In Series A

Cycode, an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines, announced recently that it raised a $20 million Series A round led by Insight Partners. These are the details. Cycode — an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines — announced recently that it raised a $20 million Series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from seed investor YL Ventures. The new funding round brings the total investment to $25 million and positions Cycode to accelerate growth into securing enterprise DevOps tools such as source control management systems, build systems and cloud infrastructure.
Technologyinformation-age.com

How can businesses in technology bridge the widening capabilities gap?

Mark Creighton, CEO of Avado, discusses how businesses in technology can bridge the widening capabilities gap. Technology and telecommunications have had a better year than many sectors, enabling all of us to keep working and stay in touch with one another. Nonetheless, at Avado we knew this sector was struggling the most with the skills gap, and we were curious about how 2020 had impacted this issue. As such, we commissioned independent research, talking to executives and learning and development leaders in the industry and several other sectors. The findings were much worse than we had imagined. The skills gap across all sectors — including technology and telecommunications — is now so wide that it has become a capabilities chasm.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Closing the Developer Security Skills Gap

How to help devs write code, learn security, and fight attackers. Securing software is friggin complicated. Supply chain attacks, the OWASP top ten, ransomware, insider attacks, and plain old typos. As software development becomes increasingly fast-paced, the potential threats that can compromise security don’t stop. If anything, the likelihood of releasing vulnerabilities into production increases as we push out more and more software each day.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

JFrog weighs in on ensuring security throughout the DevOps process

When it comes to your developing an application and going through the DevOps process, it’s critical that organizations keep it secure, including once its deploy. That is especially the case when deploying Docker images. You can’t just leave your released Docker image on the shelf for a month because those vulnerabilities can accrue over time, according to Stephen Chin (pictured), vice president of developer relations at DevOps software creator JFrog Ltd.
Softwarearxiv.org

Integration of Security Standards in DevOps Pipelines: An Industry Case Study

In the last decade, companies adopted DevOps as a fast path to deliver software products according to customer expectations, with well aligned teams and in continuous cycles. As a basic practice, DevOps relies on pipelines that simulate factory swim-lanes. The more automation in the pipeline, the shorter a lead time is supposed to be. However, applying DevOps is challenging, particularly for industrial control systems (ICS) that support critical infrastructures and that must obey to rigorous requirements from security regulations and standards. Current research on security compliant DevOps presents open gaps for this particular domain and in general for systematic application of security standards. In this paper, we present a systematic approach to integrate standard-based security activities into DevOps pipelines and highlight their automation potential. Our intention is to share our experiences and help practitioners to overcome the trade-off between adding security activities into the development process and keeping a short lead time. We conducted an evaluation of our approach at a large industrial company considering the IEC 62443-4-1 security standard that regulates ICS. The results strengthen our confidence in the usefulness of our approach and artefacts, and in that they can support practitioners to achieve security compliance while preserving agility including short lead times.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Application programming interface security startup Salt Security raises $70M

Application programming interface security startup Salt Security Inc. disclosed today that it has raised $70 million in new funding to expand its global operations across research and development, sales and marketing, and customer success. The Series C round was led by Advent International and included Alkeon Capital, DFJ Growth, Sequoia...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SeKVM: Securing virtual machines in the cloud

Whenever you buy something on Amazon, your customer data is automatically updated and stored on thousands of virtual machines in the cloud. For businesses like Amazon, ensuring the safety and security of the data of its millions of customers is essential. This is true for large and small organizations alike. But up to now, there has been no way to guarantee that a software system is secure.
Technologydevops.com

Then and Now: The Evolution of DevOps Culture

There are many available resources dedicated to delivering better business value faster. Based on this advice, many organizations and teams are adopting common software delivery practices — even outside the usual use case of providing software (take, for example, SpaceX teams using agile, or leadership teams that use scrum practices and have daily stand-up calls). This progression into faster, better, cheaper and easier – no matter what you’re delivering – is what makes incorporating DevOps into business practices critical to delivering unmatched value for end users.
Computersgartner.com

SaaS Management Platforms: Promise, Perception and Practicality

At Gartner, I have been involved in defining and covering quite a few management platforms. Among these ‘management’ platforms, I see SaaS Management Platforms as the most misunderstood and having the greatest challenges in the years ahead. This essay is not about SMP functionality but more about the meta-challenges facing management of SaaS applications.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

4 Ways CISOs Can Strengthen Their Security Resilience

A new article in Dark Reading discusses the “4 Ways CISOs Can Strengthen Their Security Resilience.” The article caught my attention because one of the 4 areas was to “Secure Workloads and Kubernetes Environments.” I was surprised by the inclusion of this requirement not because it isn’t important, but because I assumed it would be just considered a given requirement in every organization today.