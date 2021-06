Unlike standard fans that simply blow out the same air that they take in, evaporative coolers also pass that air through special pads that have been soaked in cool water. This process evaporates the cool water into a gas, which lowers the temperature of the air as it blows out of the unit. Even though they’re also known as “swamp coolers,” evaporative coolers are most effective in dryer climates, since the humidity is already so low. They might sound a bit complex, but they’re relatively simple to use, and typically just require you to fill them with water and they’re good to go.