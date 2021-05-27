On First Anniversary, HBO Max Banks on Original Hits, Classics Like 'Friends' to Keep Growing

HBO Max flipped the film industry upside down after WarnerMedia decided to make new films accessible to streamers the same day as theatrical releases during the pandemic. But as theaters slowly reopen, will the streaming giant be able to keep its momentum? Brad Wilson, head of growth and revenue, pointed to the service's “great slate of original programming” like "Mare of Easttown" and nostalgic trips like "Friends: The Reunion" and a new "Sex and the City" series. According to Wilson, the platform's quality content, in addition to its new paid ad tier, will keep subscribers locked in and create a path to adding even more.