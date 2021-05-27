Cancel
On First Anniversary, HBO Max Banks on Original Hits, Classics Like 'Friends' to Keep Growing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max flipped the film industry upside down after WarnerMedia decided to make new films accessible to streamers the same day as theatrical releases during the pandemic. But as theaters slowly reopen, will the streaming giant be able to keep its momentum? Brad Wilson, head of growth and revenue, pointed to the service's “great slate of original programming” like "Mare of Easttown" and nostalgic trips like "Friends: The Reunion" and a new "Sex and the City" series. According to Wilson, the platform's quality content, in addition to its new paid ad tier, will keep subscribers locked in and create a path to adding even more.

TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Family Friendly Superman Animated Series With Jack Quaid Flying To HBO Max

Neither a bird nor a plane, the loved superhero, Superman is landing back on screen, this time as an animation. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a two-season series order for My Adventures With Superman, starring Clark Kent and Lois Lane who are voiced by Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Switched at Birth, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) respectively.
TV & VideosHerald & Review

‘Harry Potter’ anniversary specials set at HBO Max, TBS

Twenty years after “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” premiered in theaters, WarnerMedia announced two new unscripted Wizarding World specials Wednesday: a fan quiz competition series and a film retrospective. The competition show, which will be four one-hour episodes, will include an at-home component for fans, the network said. Both...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

TBS and TNT Will Air Select HBO Max Originals Starting This Summer

Officials with TBS and TNT announced Wednesday the launch of “Front Row on TBS” and “Front Row on TNT”, which will present new premium content with limited commercial interruption and feature selected HBO Max Original series along with premium TBS and TNT content. According to officials, beginning as soon as...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

First Friends: The Reunion Footage and Photos Go Behind The HBO Max Special

Ahead of the premiere of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max this month, some new sneak peek photos and details have been released. Bringing back all six original cast members from the iconic comedy series, the special will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. A teaser trailer showing the six walking together at night was previously released, and now People has unveiled several new images of the actual special.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Reunion Trailer Finds Cast Reflecting in First Look at HBO Max Special

The official trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion was released on Wednesday, giving audiences a sneak peek at the HBO Max special, which airs on May 27. The trailer began with a clip of series star David Schwimmer quizzing his fellow castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on Friends trivia, starting with a question about a letter that Rachel wrote Ross.
TV Seriesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Friends’ Cast Reunite On Cover Of PEOPLE Ahead Of HBO Max Special

All roads lead to May 27 for fans of ‘Friends.’ Because said date brings with it the eagerly anticipated reunion special on HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer join together first time in almost 18 years on camera. With hype already...
RetailPosted by
Variety

HBO Max Hit With Technical Problems, Streaming Outages

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max was hit with scattered technical issues on Tuesday, with users nationwide reporting problems with streaming video. According to DownDetector, problem reports with HBO Max began to spike at around 4:45 p.m. ET, with user-reported issues with the service concentrated in New York, L.A., Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.
Moviesimdb.com

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival, Then Hits HBO Max July 1 [First Look Teaser Trailer]

Cat’s out of the bag. Steven Soderbergh‘s upcoming 1950-set crime thriller, “No Sudden Move,” will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. The film, written by Ed Solomon (Soderbergh’s “Mosaic“), will debut as the Centerpiece Gala picture at this year’s festival, set to run June 9-20, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The film will make its public premiere, shortly thereafter, expected on HBO Max July 1.
TV Serieswvxu.org

First Peek At 'Friends: The Reunion' On HBO Max

Friends fans got their first look at the much anticipated Friends: The Reunion coming Thursday, May 27, to HBO Max. The two-minute trailer shows cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returning to Warner Bros. soundstage No. 24 for the first time since the NBC sitcom ended its 10-year run in 2004.
TV SeriesObserver

‘Friends’ Reunion on HBO Max Drove a Huge Surge for the Original Show

At 3am ET on Thursday, HBO Max debuted its long-awaited Friends Reunion special that brings together the original cast of the beloved sitcom for a night of memories and warmhearted nostalgia. But amid all of the fuzzy emotions is the cold hard business truth: HBO Max needs The Reunion to drive interest and engagement. On that front, the special seems to be succeeding thus far.
Entertainmenttuipster.com

Review: For all its weepiness, "Friends: The Reunion" on HBO Max is an emotionally satisfying reminiscence featuring not only the original cast members but a number of guest "surprises"

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Review: The One With a Big Dose of Sentimentality. An HBO Max reunion special features not only Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but David Beckham, Malala and more. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. BTS...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

HBO Max marks 1st anniversary

HBO Max has turned 1 year old. In the year since rollout, the SVoD service reports it has hit several significant benchmarks, adding 11.1 million HBO/HBO Max subscribers over the past year to surpass 44 million in the US (as of end of Q1). “Not only is the platform seeing...
TV Seriesimdb.com

TV Ratings: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

The May 30 finale of “Mare of Easttown” drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet from creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel, who previously worked with HBO on “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
TV SeriesCollider

'Hacks' Creators on the HBO Max Comedy's Origins and Why Jean Smart Was the First Choice

It can be tricky to make a show about comedy funny — but it helps if even the folks behind the scenes are genuinely hilarious. Hacks is thus blessed by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, a triumvirate of creators who really understand their subject matter. The three of them helped spearhead the new HBO Max series about an iconic stand-up named Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who finds an unlikely ally in Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young writer who slowly but surely comes to understand what makes Deborah such a complicated but fiercely funny legend.