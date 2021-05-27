Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gunnison, CO

Made You Look: A Western Professor’s Netflix Debut

western.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students scroll through Netflix on the weekends, they might stumble across a familiar face. Western Director of the Master in Gallery and Museum Management (MGMM) Jeffrey Taylor, Ph.D. recently made an appearance in Netflix’s documentary “Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art” by Barry Avrich. The film centers around “the extremely complex forgery scandal that caused the collapse of New York’s oldest art gallery, Knoedler,” according to Taylor.

western.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Gunnison, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Avrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art Forgery#Art Market#Netflix Inc#Documentary Films#Film History#Associate Professor#New York Art Forensics#The Knoedler Gallery#Graphic Design#Nea#Mgmm Program#Western Director#Art History Classes#Western Students#Master#Author Credit#Producers#Artworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

NATO takes tough line on China at first summit with Biden

NATO leaders designated China as presenting “systemic challenges” in a summit communique on Monday, taking a forceful stance towards Beijing at Joe Biden’s first summit with an alliance that Donald Trump openly disparaged and ridiculed. The new U.S. president has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's...
Public HealthCBS News

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is steadfast in her belief that it's wrong for her employer to force hospital workers like her to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or say goodbye to their jobs. But that's a losing legal argument so far. In a stinging defeat, a federal judge...
IndustryPosted by
Fox News

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot coadministration likely ‘viable strategy,’ company says

Maryland-based biotech company Novavax on Monday announced its experimental COVID-19 vaccine remained effective when coadministered with an approved flu shot. Researchers and drug makers are interested in studying coadministration and associated efficacy, or giving multiple vaccines to a person during one visit, to ease logistics and help patients catch up on missed vaccinations, especially amid the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel's new leader?

Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel's new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation. He's a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular high-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb, and a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison

Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who pleaded guilty to leaking classified information, has been released from federal prison. “I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison,” her lawyer Alison Grinter Allen tweeted Monday. “She is still in custody in the residential reentry process, but we are relieved and hopeful.”
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.