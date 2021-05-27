Made You Look: A Western Professor’s Netflix Debut
As students scroll through Netflix on the weekends, they might stumble across a familiar face. Western Director of the Master in Gallery and Museum Management (MGMM) Jeffrey Taylor, Ph.D. recently made an appearance in Netflix’s documentary “Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art” by Barry Avrich. The film centers around “the extremely complex forgery scandal that caused the collapse of New York’s oldest art gallery, Knoedler,” according to Taylor.western.edu