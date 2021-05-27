What Is crowdfunding and How can We Improve it?

Some of you may be wondering what exactly Crowdfunding is. Crowdfunding is simply the practice of raising money or funding for a project by exposing the progress to a public interested through various online networks rather than essentially having the whole world fund the project. This is an online technique where people are interested in what the 'crowd' are supporting. The public can keep the project's costs by committing to a smaller amount, say Pound 1, and then the details of what they are investing in will go to the people who have funded the project. The amount someone supports can vary so much from person to person and project to project. Still, using this approach is typically to attract the solid support of the people most likely to be interested in the project. Many crowdfunding platforms do not charge a fee upfront and can receive the money without taking deposits.