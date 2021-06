Taken and edited from a post shared May 22 on the Our Monroe Community Facebook page:. When? Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. Why? The annual town meeting, including a discussion and vote on a Comprehensive Plan to move forward to the planning stage. A Comprehensive Plan may empower the members of our community with a greater voice in the direction of Monroe’s future. Please bring your individual concerns and visions for Monroe to the discussion!