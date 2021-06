New & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week features new music from Atreyu, Risa Against, Flotsam and Jetsam, and more! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.