Fatal motorcycle collision

UPDATE- On May 26, 2021 at 11:54 P.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara responded to Lake Road in the town of Porter for a motorcycle collision. Further investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda motorcycle traveling eastbound on Lake Road at the intersection with Cothran Road. The Honda struck the guild-rail on the southern shoulder of Lake Road causing the operator and only occupant, Scott A. Tracey, 35 of Ransomville, NY to be ejected. Tracey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner.