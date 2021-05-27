Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Effective: 2021-06-07 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; Stutsman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern LaMoure County in southeastern North Dakota Eastern Logan County in southeastern North Dakota Southwestern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Gackle, or 24 miles east of Napoleon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gackle. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH