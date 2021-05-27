School grants tallied for year
CLINTON — Schools throughout the Sampson County School system were recognized for the grant money that had been awarded throughout this year. The total grants included:
• Clement Elementary School received $3,683.
• Hargrove Elementary School received $13,702.
• Hobbton Elementary School received $2,061.79.
• Hobbton Hight School received $14,063.
• Hobbton Middle School received $6,323.
• Lakewood High School received$1,000.
• Midway Elementary School received $10,525.
• Midway High School received $19,258.
• Midway Middle School received $8,104.85.
• Plain View Elementary School received $20,780.
• Roseboro Elementary School received $8,638.
• Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School received $19,850.
• Salemburg Elementary School received $31,352.37.
• Union Elementary School received $6,955.19.
• Union High School received $15,750.
• Union Intermediate School received $6,847.79.
• Union Middle School received $27,100.