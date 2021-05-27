'Dying Light 2' December Release Date Confirmed In Brutal New Gameplay Trailer

Geese are really moving up in the world. Not content with a simple simulator, our winged friends are about to get Mighty as well. The run n’ gun genre is full of some beefy classics. Contra. Metal Slug. That arcade game with the cartoon cows. But now a goose is going to get a taste of the carnage. Mighty Goose is a game in the style of those, but with a goose instead of a ripped, angry guy. Not only is the game coming to consoles and PC, it’s going to honk its way into our lives very soon.