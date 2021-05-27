newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Dying Light 2' December Release Date Confirmed In Brutal New Gameplay Trailer

By Ewan Moore
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago

Developer Techland has just given us our best look yet at Dying Light 2 in action. The long-gestating open-world zombie game was shown off in much greater detail at last as part a brand-new Twitch show that aims to offer fans a series of regular updates that answer our burning questions.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

775
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Release Date#Gameplay#Work Release#Parkour#Trailer#Brutal Stealth#Xbox Series X S#Open World#Developer Techland#Combat#Developer Interviews#Nighttime#Humanity#Today#Regular Updates#Decapitations#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes: Rambo/Die Hard DLC, Weapon Changes, More For Call Of Duty

Activision's battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone grows in a major way with the launch of Season 3 Reloaded, which is now live with a number of exciting new features and changes. Developer Raven Software has now posted the full patch notes, covering things like the new Rambo/Die Hard events, new modes, weapon balance changes, and bug fixes. The update also adds the points of interest to the Verdansk map themed around the new '80s Action Heroes DLC, including Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

The Ascent Release Date Trailer

Curve Digital/Neon Giant shares news today that their upcoming cyberpunk themed action game, The Ascent will launch on July 29th for consoles and PC. A solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a sci-fi cyberpunk world, The Ascent is the first title from Neon Giant, a new 12-person studio composed of games industry veterans who were some of the minds behind iconic AAA titles such as the Gears of War, Bulletstorm and Wolfenstein franchises.
Video GamesComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass Goes on Sale After Wrath of the Druids DLC Release

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first DLC called “Wrath of the Druids” has persisted through its delay and is now available for those who have the game’s season pass, a version of the game that came bundled with future add-ons, or those who bought the DLC as a standalone purchase. The good news for those who have nothing but the base game but are now into the idea of more Valhalla after playing through it is that the game’s season pass is on sale now.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Mighty Goose release date announced for June, no stealth included

Geese are really moving up in the world. Not content with a simple simulator, our winged friends are about to get Mighty as well. The run n’ gun genre is full of some beefy classics. Contra. Metal Slug. That arcade game with the cartoon cows. But now a goose is going to get a taste of the carnage. Mighty Goose is a game in the style of those, but with a goose instead of a ripped, angry guy. Not only is the game coming to consoles and PC, it’s going to honk its way into our lives very soon.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker release date confirmed, new class revealed

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival was among the many gaming events impacted by the pandemic last year, having returned over the weekend with some major reveals for Square’s ever-popular MMORPG. Of course, going into 2021’s Fan Festival, we all knew that Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming expansion, Endwalker, would be...
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

FAR CRY 6 Release Date, Deep Dive & Character Trailer

Embrace the “Resolver” Spirit to Inflict Chaos Against Antón Castillo’s Forces. Today, Ubisoft announced Far Cry 6 will release on October 7th, 2021 worldwide on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on Ubisoft, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time in the heart of the Caribbean, players will experience the adrenaline rush and chaos of guerrilla combat as they join the revolution to liberate Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego – brought to life by Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco). Development for Far Cry 6 is being led by Ubisoft Toronto.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The release date of the Resident Evil series has been revealed in the Spooky trailer

Official release date From a series of computer-generated images Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Now released. While Netflix is ​​waiting for its immediate release, a new trailer detailing the plot, the protagonists and Some creatures It allows us to get a better idea of ​​what awaits us. One thing is for sure: the original content Netflix To delight early fans.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Phantom Abyss Is Set To Release In Early Access This Summer

Devolver Digital revealed this week that they will be releasing Phantom Abyss into Early Access sometime this Summer. Developed by Team WIBY, this will be a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that throws players into a trap-laden, procedurally-generated temple as they are all tasked with finding sacred relics, and make it out alive. The game doesn't have an official release date at the moment, but we got a trailer for you to check out below until the game comes out.
Moviessirusgaming.com

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Release Date Revealed

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is the latest 3D CG animated film and will be aired on Netflix on July 8, 2021. This series stars two of the main characters from Resident Evil , Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, both survivors of the Racoon Incident where millions of people where infected by a virus created by the UMBRELLA Corporation and were turned into zombies or bio weapons. In this series, Leon was assigned to investigate a hacking incident that had occurred in the White House which suddenly leads to another virus outbreak within and is later, reunited with Claire who is working an angle where child draws a bio-terror attack on the other side of the world.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Forgotten City has revealed a July release window and new quest trailer

Giant Skyrim mod turned standalone game The Forgotten City has shown off another questing trailer to walk you through its ancient history mystery. The game still looks quite nice, and the new walkthrough is narrated by voice actor Steven Kelly, who'll tell you all about sneaking into a shrine to Diana to nick her bow. That's just one of the capers you'll get up to when The Forgotten City launches this July, the developers have announced.
TV & Videosphilsportsnews.com

Legacies Season 4: Confirm Release Date, New Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Things at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted are heating up again which means it’s time for one more season of Legacies. Get ready to follow Hope, Landon, Josie, Lizzie, MG, Raphael as they continue to attempt to guard their school from mysterious critters and their town’s supernatural ago. But with year three underway, fans are already hoping for fourth season of enjoyment using their preferred witches, werewolves, phoenixes, and vampires. So will we’re heading back to the Legacies world for another school year?
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Dying Light 2 - New Gameplay Trailer and Release Date Announcement

Release date confirmed for December 7. Techland just held their first "Dying 2 Know" developer livestream and it ended mere moments ago. During this first stream, Techland talked at length about the new gameplay elements and how the story can change based on your decisions in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. They also showed off a lot of new gameplay footage, which you can find below.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 is coming on December 7

After three years of waiting, a stretch that included delays, reports of chaos, and reassurances that it was not trapped in development hell, Dying Light 2 now has a release date. Techland revealed during today's livestream that Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as it is officially known, will be out on December 7, and preorders are live now.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Crysis 2 Remastered confirmed by Crytek, new screenshot released

Crytek’s classic Crysis series started off the whole “yeah, but can it run Crysis” joke over 2 decades ago, and since then they have come out with a remastered version that certainly looks great but ultimately was a little underwhelming given the reputation of the original. However, anticipation has been high for remasters of the rest of the trilogy, and it looks like Crytek have just confirmed it.