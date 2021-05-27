'Dying Light 2' December Release Date Confirmed In Brutal New Gameplay Trailer

Embrace the “Resolver” Spirit to Inflict Chaos Against Antón Castillo’s Forces. Today, Ubisoft announced Far Cry 6 will release on October 7th, 2021 worldwide on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on Ubisoft, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time in the heart of the Caribbean, players will experience the adrenaline rush and chaos of guerrilla combat as they join the revolution to liberate Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego – brought to life by Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco). Development for Far Cry 6 is being led by Ubisoft Toronto.