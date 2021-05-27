United States Oil Fund Elliott Wave And Long Term Cycles USO

Ardmore Shipping’s chief operating officer Mark Cameron looks at the tanker business from three perspectives. As the tanker business moves forward it will face three distinct challenges. The first is travel and the impact on overheads. Obviously, travel was greatly reduced in 2020 and this resulted in some fairly significant overhead savings. The question is, will that remain the case? From a personal and management point of view, I miss being able to go on ship visits, speak with the crew and gain a first-hand, unedited version of the environment they are working in.