United States Oil Fund Elliott Wave And Long Term Cycles USO

By Elliott Wave Financial Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirstly the USO instrument inception date was 4/10/2006. CL_F Crude Oil put in an all time high at 147.27 in July 2008. USO put in an all time high at 953.36 in July 2008 noted on the monthly chart. The decline from there into the February 2009 lows was in three swings. An a-b-c in red although it was a very steep pullback.

Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ agrees to continue its output plan

NEW YORK, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Tuesday after major producers agreed to keep their current output strategy in place. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.4 U.S. dollars to settle at 67.72 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 93 cents to close at 70.25 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise

FRANKFURT, Germany — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries plan to restore 2.1 million barrels per day of crude production, balancing fears that COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against surging energy needs in recovering economies. Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday.
Energy IndustryRepublic

OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

FRANKFURT, Germany — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe. Energy ministers...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

OPEC to increase output of oil

FRANKFURT, Germany -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producing nations have confirmed plans to restore 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing covid-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against the rising need for energy in recovering economies around the globe.
Crude Oil Futures Is 5% Up In The Last 14 Days

Crude Oil (CL=f) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:04 EST on Tuesday, 1 June, Crude Oil (CL=f) is at $68.18 and 5.15% up since the last session’s close. About Crude Oil’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.754% up from its trailing 14 days low of $61.56 and 1.002% down from its trailing 14 days high of $68.87.
Brent/Dubai August EFS near-steady; market absorbs OPEC+ decision

The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps, or EFS, spread was near-steady midmorning Asia trading June 2 as market participants digested the OPEC+ decision to proceed with easing of supplies on the back of a brighter global demand recovery. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Oil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring back oil supply to the markets in June and July while expecting a robust recovery in demand in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers. U.S. West...
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories

CRUDE OIL (CLc1) ANALYSIS. Chinese Caixin PMI (MAY) edges higher than forecasts. U.S. crude has reached multi-year highs this morning after expectant favorable economic conditions. Key economic data scheduled this week (see calendar below) from both the European Union as well as the United States, should give market participants a good gauge of the state of the two major economic regions and therefore guidance on oil prices – better than expected data could lead to further support for oil prices. Focus will be on Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data as well as U.S. PMI’s. Expect some dollar volatility pre and post-announcements which could have a knock-on effect on dollar based commodities should actual data deviate significantly from forecasts.
Oil and Gas Investor At Closing: A Taxing Spring

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Just over a year ago, when the price of oil went negative, people who care about the oil patch were shocked to their bones. But they have stood back up to prevail once again. The rig count is creeping back up. U.S. oil production is likewise inching up again, lately right around 11 MMbbl/d, although it is still below pre-pandemic levels by about 2 MMbbl/d, or 15%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis

Markets seem slow due to US & UK bank holiday. EURUSD has potential resistance at 1.2200-1/2250 zone. Broken trendline support can send Euro towards 1.2000 support zone. Markets are slow, very calm because of bank holidays in the US and also in UK, so we do not expect any interesting price action today. Technically, we see EURUSD in potential bearish scenario.