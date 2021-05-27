Jesse Baker Byrum peacefully passed away at 92 years of age on May 24, 2021 in his home in Jackson, TN. He was born on June 18, 1928 in Jackson, TN to the late Jesse Byrum and Maggie Bell Baker. Jesse attended JB Young High School in Bemis, TN. After graduating high school, he joined the army and served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant. He was united in marriage to Virginia Steadman in 1956 and they were married 65 years until his passing. Jesse is best known for his love of the theater. His thespian talents led him to become an icon in Jackson’s theater community and it’s beginnings at Jackson High School (JHS) and Lambuth University. Jesse was teaching in Mount Pleasant, TN when he was recruited back to Jackson to begin a theater program at JHS in 1961 as the lead dramatics art teacher and to begin its Thespian Club. Jesse left JHS after 6 years to become the longtime professor of Speech and Drama at Lambuth University and direct several of its productions. Jesse chartered the Jackson Theater Guild in 1965 and directed its first play Sound of Music, in addition to Grease, the King and I and numerous others. Throughout his years teaching, Jesse led groups of theater community members on trips to New York City to experience Broadway theater. After retirement, Jesse continued to direct plays at the Ned and ran his antique store, Yesterday’s Antiques in downtown Jackson for over 30 years.