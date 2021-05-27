Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, TN

Jesse Baker Byrum

thejacksonpress.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Baker Byrum peacefully passed away at 92 years of age on May 24, 2021 in his home in Jackson, TN. He was born on June 18, 1928 in Jackson, TN to the late Jesse Byrum and Maggie Bell Baker. Jesse attended JB Young High School in Bemis, TN. After graduating high school, he joined the army and served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant. He was united in marriage to Virginia Steadman in 1956 and they were married 65 years until his passing. Jesse is best known for his love of the theater. His thespian talents led him to become an icon in Jackson’s theater community and it’s beginnings at Jackson High School (JHS) and Lambuth University. Jesse was teaching in Mount Pleasant, TN when he was recruited back to Jackson to begin a theater program at JHS in 1961 as the lead dramatics art teacher and to begin its Thespian Club. Jesse left JHS after 6 years to become the longtime professor of Speech and Drama at Lambuth University and direct several of its productions. Jesse chartered the Jackson Theater Guild in 1965 and directed its first play Sound of Music, in addition to Grease, the King and I and numerous others. Throughout his years teaching, Jesse led groups of theater community members on trips to New York City to experience Broadway theater. After retirement, Jesse continued to direct plays at the Ned and ran his antique store, Yesterday’s Antiques in downtown Jackson for over 30 years.

thejacksonpress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Theater#Jackson High School#Lambuth University#Jhs#Thespian Club#The Jackson Theater Guild#Grease#Ridgecrest Cemetery#Sons North Chapel#Jb Young High School#Rev Paul Clayton#Downtown Jackson#Rev Sky Mccracken#Bemis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
NBC News

Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and another person was injured after a car drove into protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday night, according to police. Minneapolis Police said in a statement that the driver, who protesters pulled from the car after the collision, was taken into police custody. He also received treatment at an area hospital.
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...