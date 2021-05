JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- Fema has partnered with Jackson County Public Health, Rogue Food Unites and the Department of Health Services to provide free Covid-19 vaccines across Southern Oregon to under-served communities. The two dose Pfizer vaccine will be given at every pop up event for anyone 16 years or older. Parent consent is not needed to receive the vaccine and identification is not required. Both first and second doses will be provided at each pop up event.