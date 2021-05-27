Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Public Notices

By Bee Group Newspapers
 5 days ago

— LEGAL NOTICE — Notice of Formation of Domestic Limited Liability Company Name of LLC: Blazing Beauty, LLC. Date of filing of articles of organization with the NY Dept. of State: April 13, 2021. Office of LLC: 2065 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214, Erie County. The Secretary of State has been designated as the agent upon whom process may be […]

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Secretary#The Ny Dept#Office Of Llc#Company#Organization
