Review: ‘Nam June Paik’ presents a playful prophet of the Electronic Superhighway
The exhilarating exhibition “Nam June Paik” at SFMOMA (through October 3) presents the artist’s pioneering video art work. Featuring Paik’s signature cathode ray tube (CRT) sculptures and installations, satellite broadcasts, and documentation of performances, the retrospective demonstrates the many ways that media has changed over the years. Moreover, the exhibition showcases how Paik’s “Electronic Superhighway” strongly resonates with today’s networked screen existence. While not explicitly political, Paik’s work speaks to globalized identities and media as a vehicle for a utopian multi-place, abound with opportunities for chance, play, and collaboration.48hills.org