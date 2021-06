Congratulations to Marcus Reynolds who received the first ever Lester Jehnke Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was spearheaded by Ben Lunsford. He wrote the criteria and secured four additional donors. Each donor was a former student, FBLA Officer and National Competitor: Colton Simpson, Madison Allgeier, Seth Waters and Landon Koch.Young adults are paying it forward to their alma mater to honor a former teacher's loved one and financially help a graduate. Most of the donors are still in college and have financial responsibilities of their own. Each of them are leaders looking to leave the world a better place by being a part of it. Mrs. Martin, said, "I am so impressed and my families’ hearts are FULL! Congrats to the parents of the scholarship recipient and each of the donors. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”