Riyadh, tops Middle East ambitious cities for entrepreneurs
The Saudi capital, Riyadh has ranked 14th most ambitious city in the world for entrepreneurs per a study run by UK-based card payment provider, Dojo, Zawya reports. Riyadh garnered 328 out of 500 after it saw 12,116 new businesses registered in the city in the past year, and 1,470 Google searches for “how to start a new business” and a 14 percent increase in searches for “how to fund a new business” compared with the previous year, the online media notes.me-confidential.com