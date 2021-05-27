Riyadh, tops Middle East ambitious cities for entrepreneurs

I love the Middle East, and have been very fortunate that the times we visited there were not major skirmishes taking place. Or maybe we just didn’t know. I had never had a desire to go to that area, and when asked about taking a trip, I would say, “No, I can read about it in the Bible.” However, Wayne and I went together on my first trip at the insistence of the laymen in Henderson. So if you’re going to go, you may as well follow the Bible from the beginning. We were privileged to spend a few hours in ancient Ur, where Abraham received God’s instructions to move his people.