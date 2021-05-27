Cancel
Middle East

Riyadh, tops Middle East ambitious cities for entrepreneurs

By Jaber Ali
me-confidential.com
 5 days ago

The Saudi capital, Riyadh has ranked 14th most ambitious city in the world for entrepreneurs per a study run by UK-based card payment provider, Dojo, Zawya reports. Riyadh garnered 328 out of 500 after it saw 12,116 new businesses registered in the city in the past year, and 1,470 Google searches for "how to start a new business" and a 14 percent increase in searches for "how to fund a new business" compared with the previous year, the online media notes.

A first of its kind agreement was signed this Tuesday in Abu Dhabi to launch a joint Israeli-Emirati Water Research Institute. It is the first official agreement of its kind, when a Water Research Institute is being established as part of a strategic commercial collaboration between Watergen, an Israeli water from air technology company, and Baynunah, a sister company of Al Dahra Group, plus an Emirati agriculture group that specializes in food security. The parties will be working in close collaboration with the Moshe Mirilashvili Institute for Applied Water Studies at Tel Aviv University.
“Global Digital Marketing annual spend has crossed over $400 Billion as of 2021 according to the reports”, says one of the leading modern digital marketing agency founded in 2018, Al Dubai Media is empowering brands and individuals, helping them build their digital presence in a way that possibly no other company is doing. Digital is a huge arena, a universe of interactive and immersive experiences which acquaint brands with their audience to leave an inquisitive impression on their minds. Al Dubai Media leads by giving importance to digital advertising, Social Media as well as digital PR.
When The National compiled images of all 70 children killed in this month's Gaza war, it was not just their faces that depicted the senselessness of this terrible loss of young life. The names did, too. Scrolling through the top of the list, the first three children to appear bear the surname Al Masry. Rahaf, 10, Marwan, 6, and Yazan, who was just 12 months old, were all killed on May 10 in Beit Hanoun, a northern part of the Gaza Strip.
More violence in the Middle East these days between the Israelis and Palestinians. Just read that the decades-old, two-state solution is dead. Will never work. So why not a single-state solution? And not the single state you're thinking of. Take all of the land those people want to live on:...
ABU DHABI — Edelman has added three senior hires to its Middle East operations to strengthen its regional financial communications offer. Simon Hailes joins Edelman Middle East as the new director of financial communications, bringing 20 years of experience in banking, broadcasting and government. He was previously in-house at Barclays for nearly 10 years, latterly as director of group media relations. Hailes (pictured, right) was also a chief press officer at the BBC and for the UK’s Department for Communities and Local Government.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") is pleased to announce KWESST today announced the appointment of Bin Hilal Enterprises, LLC ("BHE") as its representative in the key Middle East market of the United Arab Emirates ("UAE").
I love the Middle East, and have been very fortunate that the times we visited there were not major skirmishes taking place. Or maybe we just didn’t know. I had never had a desire to go to that area, and when asked about taking a trip, I would say, “No, I can read about it in the Bible.” However, Wayne and I went together on my first trip at the insistence of the laymen in Henderson. So if you’re going to go, you may as well follow the Bible from the beginning. We were privileged to spend a few hours in ancient Ur, where Abraham received God’s instructions to move his people.
Medovate, a medical device development company in the United Kingdom, has announced its first partnership in the Middle East. The Cambridge-based specialist has teamed up with Kuwait’s Omneya Medical Co. to distribute its SAFIRA (SAFer Injection for Regional Anesthesia) device in the Gulf country. Developed “in collaboration with clinicians from...
Unless you don’t check any news outlets whatsoever, you’ve probably heard about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s basically happened once every decade or so since just after World War II. The best explanation is that it’s complicated, especially when a lot of the major countries of the world have played both sides over the course of Israel’s history. The problem is that, in trying to provide a simple summary of what’s going on, many news outlets have left out some important details that add perspective to the conflict.
Concerned family and friends are asking if the news showing people fighting in the streets, bombs crisscrossing the skies, and Jews and Arabs hating each other is true. I always told them, no, of course not, or else why would I have chosen to live in Israel. But now some...
Yet transport is its Achilles heel. Just 1% of Latin American transport is fuelled by clean energy. So, while more than half of its electricity comes for renewable sources, once you factor in the heavy dependence on oil and gas for moving people and goods around the region, then the renewable share of its primary energy is just 5%.
Marriott has welcomed the opening of the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm. Designed to feature a sophisticated aesthetic, the property balances local influences with the modern glamour and visionary spirit of St. Regis. Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accentuated with bespoke elements such as the hotel’s grand staircase, which...
It has been the same way for decades. Every time violence between the Israelis and Palestinians erupts, governments around the world urge de-escalation, a cease-fire agreement is reached, and experts warn that the situation cannot continue like this. But it has, and it will. Ultimately, this is not a problem that can only be resolved through moral persuasion.
While exchanges of different political views, and even harsh disagreements, are par for the course in civil debate, the Anti-Defamation League vehemently disagrees with rhetoric on Israel that goes beyond harsh criticism of its actions and policies, Sharon Nazarian said in an ADL’s Fighting Hate from Home webinar: “Under Attack: The Surge of Antisemitism During the Conflict in Israel and the Region” on May 20.
Israel's war on Gaza is killing innocent children and assaulting press freedom. I fear parallels between its broken vision and the American Experiment. The situation involving Israel, the Palestinian people, war-torn Gaza and the West Bank seems to change by the hour, and so does the way that so many people feel about it. That was really driven home in a diary by Associated Press journalist Fares Akram, who is from Gaza and wrote this past weekend about what it’s like to cover a never-ending conflict that has claimed the life of his father and five other family members, and which saw an Israeli bomb slam into his family’s farm on Friday. He said his work was his only refuge.
The Biden administration last week announced it is rekindling the International Entrepreneur Rule, which enables startup founders meeting certain eligibility criteria to spend up to five years in the United States on a special visa developing their early stage businesses. Recent studies have indicated that immigrants are responsible for starting a disproportionately large number of new companies, and that more than half of recent startups valued at over $1 billionhad at least one immigrant founder.
NH Hotels will debut in the Middle East later this year with the launch of NH Dubai The Palm. Currently in the final stages of development, the new-build 533-key property will open its doors in December. The midscale hotel will be part of Seven Hotel & Apartments , a mixed-use...
Steamship lines are once again challenged to maintain service profitability since freight rates are at levels that are no longer sufficient given current costs. Mediterranean Shipping Company is committed to provide our shippers with a value-added competitive service. In order to maintain such a service, we are forced to announce...