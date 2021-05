The Canadian government hinted that it may lift the cap on a recently launched Canada permanent residency programme, following careful assessment of its early results. “I’m open to discussion on whether or not to review the current caps,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino was quoted saying in the Globe and Mail. His department will first assess applications received and how the target of 90,000 admissions has been reached. “At that point, I will certainly have a much greater line of sight on whether or not there may be a need to revisit the caps,” he said.