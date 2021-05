Amidst all of the news in vaccineland this week, there was a notable (if kind of confusing) bright spot. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that if we can come together to “crush COVID,” we can all reap the benefits of a “one-dose summer.” Which sounds pretty awesome (and also a bit like the long-awaited followup to last spring’s hit single “Speaking Moistly”). But what does it mean exactly Errrrrr…...ummmmmm………