2021 French Open: Best Bets & Predictions For Roland Garros

Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. The 50-year-old Cejka made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed a 9-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. His winning putt was from a similar spot to the one Stricker made for birdie in regulation to force the playoff. Stricker, who won the last time the event was held in 2019, closed with a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270. Cejka got into the field as an alternate Monday when Jay Haas withdrew and left with full exemption. He made his first two PGA Tour Champions starts as a Monday qualifier, and tied for second at the Chubb Classic. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) closed the tournament with a 2-under 70. He finished in a tie for 10th at 7-under 281. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 75 on Sunday and finished at 1-over 289. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 on Sunday and was 13 over.