Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollywood, FL

Important Information Regarding the Upcoming CRA and City Commission Meetings

Posted by 
Hollywood, Florida
Hollywood, Florida
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAWzs_0aDmm7cG00

The City is offering a number of options for members of the public to view and participate in the June 2nd CRA and City Commission meetings.

View Agendas

  • The Regular City Commission Meeting Agenda is available online. VIEW AGENDAS

Watch the Meeting:

Attend In-Person:

The general public is able to attend the CRA and Regular City Commission meetings in-person at City Hall. Those wishing to attend in-person to either watch and/or publicly comment may do so by registering their attendance using the online public comment submission forms found below. Registration is required as seating is limited due to social distancing requirements. Everyone entering City Hall will pass through a temperature checkpoint prior to admittance.

Submit a Public Comment:

  • Any member of the public wishing to comment publicly on any matter, including specific agenda items and/or Citizens Comments may do so via the City’s website at the links below or via telephone.
  • Comments are limited to 400 words and/or 3 minute spoken maximum.
  • Staff will read the comments into the record during the meeting. All comments received during the submission period will become part of the public record.

CRA Meeting Online Public Comment Submission Form:

  • CLICK HERE to submit a comment/register in-person attendance for the CRA Meeting
  • Comments must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st
  • Those without internet access or who may need additional assistance, may call the CRA Clerk at 954.924.2980 during normal business hours

City Commission Meeting Online Public Comment Submission Form:

  • Comments must be received by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st
  • Those without internet access or who may need additional assistance, may call the City Clerk at 954.921.3211 during normal business hours

    • Please note: Comments left on voicemail machines, emailed, posted to the City or CRA social media accounts or submitted after stated deadlines will not be accepted.

    Hollywood, Florida

    Hollywood, Florida

    23
    Followers
    46
    Post
    2K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Hollywood is a city in southern Broward County, Florida, United States, located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Hollywood is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Hollywood, FL
    Government
    City
    Hollywood, FL
    Local
    Florida Government
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Cra#General Public#Public Comment#Public Access#City Hall#Online Access#Comcast Channel 78#Att U Verse Channel 99#Regular City Commission#Citizens Comments#The Cra Clerk#The City Clerk#Stated Deadlines#Telephone#June#Internet Access#Seating#Voicemail Machines#Live Webstream#Admittance
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Politics
    Related
    Broward County, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

    Housing affordability in Broward is a crisis: We must act now | Opinion

    In this past legislative session, the Florida Legislature once again failed to prioritize the issue of affordable housing. None of our local bills presented to state legislators on this emergency moved favorably. Senate Bill 2512 is heading to the governor’s desk, and Broward is the biggest loser in this bill’s permanent sweep of funds that had been earmarked to fund good quality affordable housing.
    Broward County, FLtamaractalk.com

    Official 2021/22 Broward County Public Schools Color Calendar

    The 2021-2022 school year marks the end of online and hybrid learning for students in Broward County Public Schools, thanks to the success of COVID-19 safety measures and the availability of vaccines to students and teachers. Get ready for face-to-face instruction and transportation schedules. The first day of school begins...
    Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

    South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

    With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
    Hollywood, FLhollywoodfl.org

    Annual Water Line Flushing Program Underway

    The City’s Department of Public Utilities’ Annual Free Chlorine Line Flushing Program is underway. The free chlorine portion of this program will end June 14th. If necessary, flushing may continue across the City through June 30th to achieve optimal system maintenance. This annual flushing helps rid the water distribution pipelines...
    Hollywood, FLPosted by
    Hollywood, Florida

    Community Shuttle Grant Survey

    In an effort to improve city-wide mobility and connectivity, the City of Hollywood is seeking community support to apply for Transportation Surtax funding to help implement several community shuttle routes within the City. The community shuttle routes will complement existing Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail, and on-demand Circuit service. The goal of the service will be to grow ridership and ensue the effective and efficient use of Transportation Surtax funding. Please help support this effort by completing the survey.