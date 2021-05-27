Important Information Regarding the Upcoming CRA and City Commission Meetings

The City is offering a number of options for members of the public to view and participate in the June 2nd CRA and City Commission meetings.

View Agendas

The Regular City Commission Meeting Agenda is available online. VIEW AGENDAS

Watch the Meeting:

WATCH LIVE WEBSTREAM on the City’s website

Comcast Channel 78

ATT U-Verse Channel 99

Attend In-Person:

The general public is able to attend the CRA and Regular City Commission meetings in-person at City Hall. Those wishing to attend in-person to either watch and/or publicly comment may do so by registering their attendance using the online public comment submission forms found below. Registration is required as seating is limited due to social distancing requirements. Everyone entering City Hall will pass through a temperature checkpoint prior to admittance.

Submit a Public Comment:

Any member of the public wishing to comment publicly on any matter, including specific agenda items and/or Citizens Comments may do so via the City’s website at the links below or via telephone.

Comments are limited to 400 words and/or 3 minute spoken maximum.

Staff will read the comments into the record during the meeting. All comments received during the submission period will become part of the public record.

CRA Meeting Online Public Comment Submission Form:

CLICK HERE to submit a comment/register in-person attendance for the CRA Meeting

Comments must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st

Those without internet access or who may need additional assistance, may call the CRA Clerk at 954.924.2980 during normal business hours

City Commission Meeting Online Public Comment Submission Form:

Comments must be received by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st

Those without internet access or who may need additional assistance, may call the City Clerk at 954.921.3211 during normal business hours

Please note: Comments left on voicemail machines, emailed, posted to the City or CRA social media accounts or submitted after stated deadlines will not be accepted.