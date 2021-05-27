newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold price needs more inflation to get above $1,900 - U.S. Bank Wealth Management

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S Bank Wealth Management, said that he sees a competitive landscape for...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#U S Economy#Consumer Price Inflation#Equity Prices#Market Growth#Global Economic Growth#Equity Markets#U S Commerce Department#U S Consumer Price Index#Inflation Pressures#Wealth#June Gold Futures#Price Pressures#Market Volatility#Investors#Wage Growth#Pricing Power#Government Spending#Deficit Spending#Goods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessfintechzoom.com

Gold Futures – Gold price discount in India rises to 8-month high

GoldCOVID-19 related lockdowns. Physical gold demand in India remained negligible. Dealers offered discounts of up to $10 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest since mid-September 2020, news agency Reuters reported. Gold. However, with a few states gradually easing restrictions from next month gold demand may pick up, say...
BusinessBoston Herald

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further evidence that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain. * U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617% , increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided. * A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter. * Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment suggest. * Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure. * Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. * Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,180.81. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
StocksRepublic

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Swissie falls on strong US inflation

The Swiss franc is down considerably on Friday. In North American trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9025, up 0.63% on the day. The pair has punched above the symbolic 90-level and is trading at a one-week high. KOF Economic Barometer climbs. The well-respected KOF Economic Barometer continues to break new...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding...
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Prices Remain Steady Approaching Month End

In commodities news, gold is approaching the end of the week slightly lower than it has been in previous days. Silver too has dipped slightly moving into the European trading session. The former is still trading close to $1890 though and has gained an impressive amount over the course of the month. The key point that is the focus for those trading precious metals today is any further indications surrounding the inflation question. A good gauge of this may come later with the PCE Price Index that many in commodities and gold trading will look out for as a strong indicator.
Environmentadvisor.ca

U.S. action on climate benefits banks, asset managers: Moody’s

An executive order from President Joe Biden on climate-related risk is a positive for the U.S. financial sector, particularly asset managers focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, said Moody’s Investors Service in a new report. On May 20, an executive order was issued that aims to curb climate-related...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-After data, S&P 500 futures point to higher open

* Dollar, crude climb, gold ~flat; bitcoin down ~4%%. May 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AFTER DATA, S&P 500 FUTURES POINT TO HIGHER OPEN (0915. EDT/1315 GMT) Consumer prices...