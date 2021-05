In 2020, we were all understandably creatures of comfort. But as we reenter the world this year, we're starting to think that maybe coffee-stained sweatpants are not the look. The solution? Athleisure. The clothing style confuses the viewer with its "will they, won't they, go work out?" aesthetic, which appeals to our new mentality. It's blazers with biker shorts. Sports bras and denim. Leggings and sneakers you can't actually do burpees in. Athleisure's hybrid nature blurs the line when moving through spaces in your home, office, and gym (and let's be real, most of us haven't stepped foot in a physical gym in well a year). And it's not just us that feels the shift.