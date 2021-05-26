Cancel
McDonald’s Join Hands With Biden Administration To Promote COVID-19 Vaccination Information

By Anurag Sharma
market.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to make people more aware of vaccination against COVID-19, fast-food giant McDonald’s has partnered with the Biden administration. Under the new campaign, which has been named ‘We Can Do This’, McDonald’s will promote information related to vaccination on its coffee cups. The development comes as more and more people are becoming hesitant about taking the life-saving dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The campaign is expected to begin in July. Under the campaign, customers of McDonald’s will see a redesigned coffee cup and delivery seal stickers. All of them will the slogan of the campaign ‘We Can Do This.’ The slogan has been coined by the US Department of Health and Human Services to instill a sense of confidence among citizens about the vaccination drive.

scoop.market.us
