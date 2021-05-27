Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Control Invasive Bittersweet | Gardening Advice

By R. Wayne Mezitt
New England Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriental bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus) is an invasive vine that's become a serious threat to some of our natural habitats in New England. Find out how to control it from spreading too far. 5.00 avg. rating (86% score) - 1 vote. What can I do to manage the bittersweet entangling the...

newengland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Plants#Garden Plants#House Plants#Tractor Supply#Weston Nurseries#Bittersweet Vines#Bittersweet Leaves#Advice#Trees#Countless Seedlings#Tough Vines#Profuse Suckers#Physical Removal#Vine#Ma Oriental Bittersweet#Winter#Barberry#Homeowners#Protective Clothing#Tordon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Amazon
Related
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Cathlamet, WAwaheagle.com

How Does Your Garden Grow?

The Community Garden in Erickson Park on Columbia Street in Cathlamet is a busy place and plants are poking up through the nicely ‘tilled soil. The weeds are being pulled. Soil is in good shape and it all looks good for this gardening season. Joyce reports that there are still...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Gardeninglexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

As we go into “caterpillar” season this is the period when many moths and butterfly eggs have hatched and are getting ready to change into butterflies and moths again. I have heard a lot of people say...
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningthebendmag.com

Control Garden Pests AND Keep Bees Safe

Words by: Wyatt of Gill Garden Center + Landscape Co. I always make it a point to garden in a way that works with nature and promotes life. Using the least toxic products when I have a problem or a pest in the garden is a big part of that equation. All pesticides and fungicides are killers, organic or not, so it is important to choose a product that is selective in what it kills. Bee Safe 3 in 1 Garden Spray is relatively new here at Gill’s and has quickly become one of my favorites for a few reasons:
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

U of M Extension Offering Advice on Container Gardening

As the days get longer many people are out in their gardens while others long for that option. If you don’t have the space for a garden, a landlord that doesn’t allow a garden space or you don’t have the physical capability to garden in the traditional sense; it can be frustrating. However, there is still an option, container gardening! A windowsill, patio, balcony, or doorstep can provide sufficient space for a productive garden.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Gardeningsisterswhat.com

How to Press Flowers in the Microwave and Make a Flower Mask

Learn how to press flowers in the microwave and make a flower mask. The dried flowers will look vibrant and takes minutes to dry. The flower mask is a great nature craft. This post may contain affiliate links. Thanks for supporting Sisters, What!. I have a new handicraft project for...
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Growing Plants for Growing Demands

While families stayed at home and indoors more than ever this past year, it’s no wonder that demand for gardening supplies and house plants exploded in 2020 and the trend continues to blossom through this year. According to Bonnie Plants CEO Mike Sutterer, more than 21 million people picked up gardening in response to the pandemic. A majority of these novice gardeners were males under the age of 35.
Gardeningstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...
GardeningBrit + Co

How to Make the Ultimate Brit-Approved Edible Garden

When it comes to eating, I'm all about eating fresh. I love wandering through farmer's markets on the weekends to find the best and most unusual produce. Creating an edible garden in my own backyard has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember! To create this dream project, we teamed up with Lowe's to make the ultimate edible garden. Follow along to see how we created this amazing veggie-filled space, from building an entire outdoor structure to making the most modern plant markers you've ever seen.
GardeningAccuWeather

How to tackle your overgrown garden and lawn this summer

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. Rolling over to turn off your alarm on a weekend morning and opening the window to the smell of your neighbor's freshly-cut grass and the sight of sprinklers scattering droplets over the newly-planted sunflowers bed is the wake-up call of warmer weather.
AgricultureWright County Journal Press

Gardening with non-invasive plants

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Gardening season is here and after two years in my home I feel motivated to put some time into planting beyond the vegetable garden. But I’m pretty intimidated by all the options. What should I plant? Where should I plant it? Where can I buy it? Will it survive the winter? Will the deer eat it? How tall will it grow? However, I have found some good resources for selecting native and non-invasive plants and preparing the landscape for them to thrive. Simply getting started by trying something out will go a long way to making progress.
Environmentdiscoverwildlife.com

How to make compost and attract wildlife to your garden

A good wildlife garden should be environmentally friendly, and composting is central to this. Each of us generates a staggering half-tonne of rubbish a year, a quarter of which could be composted. While many local authorities now collect garden waste, this has a considerable environmental cost – and you are throwing away a valuable resource.
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Gardeningediblebrooklyn.com

The Kitchen Garden: How to Garden in Four Steps

A good dream is the first step to a great garden. My dreams are filled with alien-like gourds dangling from trellised archways, woolly thyme pathways, Silver Queen corn with a bad dose of huitlacoche, rows of Aleppo peppers and Tom Thumb lettuce. Dreaming is best done on chilly Sunday mornings in bed, surrounded by books, seed catalogs, and a thick pad of Post-its.