Tesla Suspends Policy That Allowed Customers To Pay Bitcoin In Transaction For Vehicle Purchases

Tesla has announced a major change in its policy for vehicle purchases. The company has suspended accepting Bitcoin for purchases. The decision was overturned within two months of Tesla’s push for the cryptocurrency. The electric vehicle manufacturer had said that it will accept Bitcoin as a payment mode from customers for buying its products. This was, however, limited to American customers. The break on Bitcoin as a traded currency comes even before the company expanded the service to other parts of the world. Tesla owner Elon Musk himself shared the news. He said that the company will not use bitcoin for transactions. Musk had openly endorsed the cryptocurrency and called it a good idea. The recent decision was taken citing environmental harm.