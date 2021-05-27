Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tesla Suspends Policy That Allowed Customers To Pay Bitcoin In Transaction For Vehicle Purchases

By Anurag Sharma
market.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has announced a major change in its policy for vehicle purchases. The company has suspended accepting Bitcoin for purchases. The decision was overturned within two months of Tesla’s push for the cryptocurrency. The electric vehicle manufacturer had said that it will accept Bitcoin as a payment mode from customers for buying its products. This was, however, limited to American customers. The break on Bitcoin as a traded currency comes even before the company expanded the service to other parts of the world. Tesla owner Elon Musk himself shared the news. He said that the company will not use bitcoin for transactions. Musk had openly endorsed the cryptocurrency and called it a good idea. The recent decision was taken citing environmental harm.

scoop.market.us
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Electric Vehicle#Energy Policy#Sustainable Business#Fiat#Vehicle Purchases#American Customers#Transactions#Payments#Cryptocurrency#Company#Currency#Medical Devices#Key Strategic Decisions#Healthcare#Moves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Stocksprotos.com

Elon Musk apparently replaced Tesla stock tweets with Bitcoin bait

The US securities watchdog has alleged Tesla’s lawyers failed to review some of Elon Musk’s tweets — twice violating the maverick billionaire’s settlement agreement, reports Wall Street Journal. Tesla and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) struck a deal in 2019 demanding direct oversight of Musk’s social media posts. The...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Owner Caught Lying About Brake Failure

Tesla vehicles are in high demand not only in the West but also in China. There's a good reason why Elon Musk wanted to build the Shanghai Gigafactory. It's churning out examples of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y as fast as possible to satisfy China's thirst for the popular EVs. But some owners are trying to take advantage or get attention with some shady methods.
Stocksfxempire.com

Bitcoin Retreats As Musk Tweets Broken-Heart Emoji

Bitcoin Failed To Settle Above The Key Resistance Level At $40,000. Bitcoin found itself under pressure and moved below the $37,000 level after several Elon Musk’s tweets were interpreted as a sign that he may break up with Bitcoin. One of such tweets contained #Bitcoin and a broken-heart emoji. Know...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Tesla To Source Over $1B Worth Of Key Battery Materials From Australia Each Year

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) expects to spend more than $1 billion annually over the next few years to source key battery materials from Australia due to its reliable mining industry and responsible production practices, Reuters reported on Wednesday. What Happened: Tesla, like its rivals, is rushing to develop supply chains and...
Electronicsteslanorth.com

Tesla CHAdeMO Adapter Back in Stock for Purchase Online

Tesla’s online store has restocked its CHAdeMO Adapter, priced at $400 USD in the United States ($530 in Canada). “Enjoy the most charging options of any EV owner on the road with the CHAdeMO adapter,” explains Tesla. The CHAdeMO adapter will let you charge your Tesla from third-party DC fast...
Businesshannaherald.com

Tesla failed to preapprove Elon Musk’s tweets, SEC letters state

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told Tesla Inc. last year that two of Elon Musk’s tweets were in violation of a settlement agreement with the regulatory body, according to the Wall Street Journal. Records obtained by media outlet show that the court-ordered agreement required that Musk’s tweets be preapproved...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price tanks after Elon Musk suggests he has ‘broken up’ with crypto

The value of cryptocurrencies dropped after Elon Musk tweeted a meme which implied he was breaking up with his relationship with bitcoin.The Tesla CEO posted a meme about a couple breaking up over excessive quoting of Linkin Park lyrics. Mr Musk shared the meme with “#Bitcoin” and a heartbreak emoji.#Bitcoin 💔 pic.twitter.com/lNnEfMdtJf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021He then posted another ambiguous post, linking a breakup with falling prices.pic.twitter.com/MLhu6oOwgc— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021As a result, bitcoin fell approximately 6 per cent, with ethereum dropping 7 per cent and the meme-based dogecoin falling 8 per cent.This is far from...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Optech #151: Transaction Selection

The Bitcoin Optech newsletter provides readers with a top-level summary of the most important technical news happening in Bitcoin, along with resources that help them learn more. To help our readers stay up-to-date with Bitcoin, we're republishing the latest issue of this newsletter below. Remember to subscribe to receive this content straight to your inbox.
CarsSpringfield Business Journal

Tesla to recall 6,000 vehicles

Tesla issued a recall for nearly 6,000 U.S. vehicles. Some Model 3 and Y vehicles have brake caliper bolts that could be loose, potentially causing a loss in tire pressure. Tesla indicated in a federal filing that it has not received reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.
Economyconceptcarz.com

GM to Increase Vehicle Deliveries to Customers in U.S., Canada

DETROIT – Today, General Motors outlined steps it is taking to increase deliveries to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada to meet strong consumer demand for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. •Production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size pickups will increase by...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Elon Musk’s Tesla tweets violated SEC settlement: report

US regulators alerted electric car-maker Tesla last year that its CEO Elon Musk’s use of Twitter had twice violated a court-ordered policy that required company lawyers to pre-approve some of his tweets. In correspondence sent to Tesla in 2019 and 2020 and obtained by the Wall Street Journal, the Securities...
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Tesla's Higher Prices Due to Supply Chain Pressure, Says CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweeted this week that the electric vehicle maker’s supply-chain pressure has been "especially" affected by the rising prices of raw materials, CNBC reports. Musk was responding to an unverified Twitter account called @Ryanth3nerd who wrote:. “I really don’t like the direction @tesla is going raising prices of vehicles...
Businessteslarati.com

Elon Musk: Tesla’s biggest challenge is supply chain, but it’s not a long-term issue

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his company’s biggest issue in the short term is supply chain, especially when it comes to microcontroller chips. “Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it,” Musk said in a Tweet during the early morning hours on Wednesday. “Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder.”