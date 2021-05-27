newsbreak-logo
Prince William County, VA

Does your child stand for the pledge?

By Uriah Kiser
potomaclocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding, facing the U.S. Flag, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was a daily occurrence when I was a child in Prince William County Public Schools. As we report on the school policies from public school divisions across our region, we’d like to hear from you. Does your child stand...

potomaclocal.com
Prince William County, VAWTOP

Prince William Co. schools revisiting graduation as capacity restrictions ease

It appears fewer virtual caps will be tossed in Virginia this year thanks to new public health guidance and relaxed capacity restrictions statewide. With COVID-19 vaccinations in the commonwealth on track to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% by July 4, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moved up the date where all capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted by two weeks — going from June 15 to May 28.
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Restored Brentsville Jail opens to the public

After 10 years worth of work, the old Brentsville Jail has been restored. A celebration was held Saturday, May 15 to mark the restoration of jail, which dates back to 1820. The jail sits next to the old Brentsville Courthouse, which served as the fourth county seat of Prince William County, after it was moved there from Dumfries.
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Leadership Prince William walkathon enters final week

This is the final week for Leadership Prince William’s “Lead the Way” walk-a-thon. While coronavirus restrictions are easing, the firm planned their annual fundraiser with social distancing in mind. This year’s virtual walkathon replaces other successful charity events Leadership Prince William has held in the past, to include the Gourmet...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Health and Housing Virtual Town Halls

Health and Housing Virtual Town Halls on May 25 and 27. Potomac Health Foundation is working with Housing Forward Virginia to examine the intersection between housing and health in the Potomac Health Foundation service area. This area includes eastern Prince William County and surrounding communities. Two virtual town halls for...
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

Around Prince William: Matt died in his tent last week

I knew Matt, but not that well. He was one of the unsheltered homeless living in a tent in the woods in Prince William County. Matt used to stand on the median of Shoppers Best Way where it intersects with Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills Mall. I’d chat with him now and then and give him a $5 McDonald’s gift card. I keep gift cards in my truck for the unsheltered homeless. Matt used those gift cards to buy specialty drinks at the McDonald’s next to his panhandling spot.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Water Quality Awareness in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Water quality volunteers make a difference! How much water do we drink daily? What is the source of your drinking water in Prince William County? How much life and biodiversity do waterways support?. In 2021, the Prince William Soil and Water...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

PWC Couple Recognized as 2021 Foster Parents of the Year

Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia were recently named 2021 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). For Prince William County (PWC), the Woodcock family was recognized. Timothy and Jessica Woodcock and their three children, Kylie, Lexie...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Where to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine for Your 12- to 15-Year-Old

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in children 12- to 15- years old. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to this age group. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine for Teens and Preteens, click here: bit.ly/2SHRTx0.
Virginia StateInside Nova

Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases at lowest level since April 2020

Northern Virginia's average number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of April 2020, and hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at record lows as the region prepares to fully reopen and unmask following new guidance from the state and federal governments. The...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Tips for Supporting Mental Health

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Good mental health is a vital part of healthy childhood development. It helps children to mature socially, increase self-confidence, and develop overall wellness. Families can use various approaches to help strengthen, encourage, and support the mental health of students. Read the full article...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Service Academy Information Night

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Students who are interested in attending one of the nation’s military service academies, their parents, and school officials are invited to a Service Academy Night to be held virtually at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, via Zoom video conference. The program...
Prince William County, VAwhatsupwoodbridge.com

Marine Corps Base Quantico, county establish partnership

Marine Corps Base Quantico is receiving some updates. The Prince William County Department of Public Works has entered an agreement with the base, an action the Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) approved recently. Through this partnership, road and drainage projects will be worked on by the county, according to a...
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

The Community Feeding Taskforce needs bilingual volunteers who can answer calls to the Food Helpline. Shifts are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. Bilingual skills in Spanish are required. Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided; however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access. To register, please create an account at volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to Respond to that opportunity. Questions? Contact Bonnie at 571.292.5302.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Good News Notes from Prince William County

On April 21, 2021, Georgia Antignano turned 100. She has been an active member of the Manassas Senior Center for the past four years. During that time, she made many friends at the senior center who she has shared countless stories during her weekly bus rides to the center. Since March 2020, the Senior Center has been closed to help limit the spread of Covid 19. During this time, members, including Georgia, have turned to the Virtual Senior Center (https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/aaa/) to help remain active and feel socially connected. Several of the senior center participants and agency on aging staff got together to wish Georgia a very special, socially distant, 100th happy birthday.
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Service Authority Names 2021 Science Fair Organizational Winner

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority Board of Directors recently presented its organizational award winners for the 2021 Prince William-Manassas Regional Science & Engineering Fair. The Service Authority awards recognize middle school and high school students who submit exceptional water and environmental-related projects for the annual educational fair.