Does your child stand for the pledge?

I knew Matt, but not that well. He was one of the unsheltered homeless living in a tent in the woods in Prince William County. Matt used to stand on the median of Shoppers Best Way where it intersects with Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills Mall. I’d chat with him now and then and give him a $5 McDonald’s gift card. I keep gift cards in my truck for the unsheltered homeless. Matt used those gift cards to buy specialty drinks at the McDonald’s next to his panhandling spot.