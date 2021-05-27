Does your child stand for the pledge?

On April 21, 2021, Georgia Antignano turned 100. She has been an active member of the Manassas Senior Center for the past four years. During that time, she made many friends at the senior center who she has shared countless stories during her weekly bus rides to the center. Since March 2020, the Senior Center has been closed to help limit the spread of Covid 19. During this time, members, including Georgia, have turned to the Virtual Senior Center (https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/aaa/) to help remain active and feel socially connected. Several of the senior center participants and agency on aging staff got together to wish Georgia a very special, socially distant, 100th happy birthday.