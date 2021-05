Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support after accusing Azerbaijani troops of crossing the country's southern border and trying to claim territory. The United States urged an immediate pullback by Azerbaijan amid mounting international concern after last year's war between the arch foes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Speaking at an extraordinary session of Armenia's parliament on Friday evening, Pashinyan said he had asked Putin "for the Russian Federation's assistance, including military assistance." He also said that French President Emmanuel Macron "is considering the possibility of putting the issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council."