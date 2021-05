For a full year, the official media narrative was that there was “‘Exactly Zero’ Evidence Covid-19 Came From a Lab.” (That from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy in May 2020) To suggest any such evidence might exist was a pure conspiracy theory. The scientific community had come to a consensus on the subject, one that had been fact checked by multiple independent news sources such as the Washington Post and Politifact. Facebook and Instagram flagged Tucker Carlson’s interview with a Chinese virologist who said the virus did not come from nature as “containing false evidence about Covid-19.” They view it as their duty to protect us from such falsehoods: leaving that information on the internet without qualifiers would recklessly contribute to the spread of misinformation.