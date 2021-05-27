newsbreak-logo
Biden addresses Ethiopia's Tigray crisis amid looming famine, 'large-scale abuses'

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of ongoing fighting, reported atrocities, and hindered humanitarian aid, President Joe Biden has finally weighed in directly on the crisis in Ethiopia -- issuing a warning late Wednesday about the "escalating violence," "large-scale human rights abuses," and the risk of "widespread famine." It's an escalation of U.S. pressure...

Joe Biden
Isaias Afwerki
Abiy Ahmed
Chris Coons
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Ethiopians Protest US Sanctions Over Brutal Tigray War

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.
ProtestsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Tens of thousands attend anti-US rally

More than 10,000 people have attended an anti-US rally in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to denounce President Joe Biden's policy on the conflict in the country's northern region of Tigray. Mr Biden had called for a ceasefire in the conflict, now in its seventh month. At the rally, people held...
U.S. Politicsdevex.com

US officials call for aid access, end to violence in Ethiopia

The U.S. government is pushing for an end to violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and for unrestrained humanitarian access, though progress has been limited, administration officials told lawmakers Thursday. The Biden administration is considering further measures — including potential sanctions — if the parties to the conflict, including the Ethiopian...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

US Warns Ethiopia and Eritrea to Reverse Course in Tigray

The United States is warning Ethiopia and Eritrea that they may face further U.S. actions, including Magnitsky Act sanctions, if those stoking violence against civilians in the Tigray region do not reverse course. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, leading U.S. lawmakers also support tougher measures to end the atrocities.
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

US President Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia's conflict in the northern region of Tigray. Mr Biden demanded an end to "large-scale human rights abuses". The fighting, now in its seventh month, has killed thousands and forced two million from their homes. The US president also highlighted...
AfricaVoice of America

UN Aid Chief: Ethiopia's Tigray at 'Serious Risk' of Famine

NEW YORK - The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that there is a serious risk of famine in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region if humanitarian assistance is not immediately scaled up. "It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result...
Food & DrinksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Famine a step away in Tigray

Famine is now knocking on the door of Ethiopia's Tigray region, where a civil war that erupted last year has drastically cut the food supply and prevented relief workers from helping the hungry, the top humanitarian official at the United Nations has warned. In a confidential note to the U.N....
Worldhornobserver.com

Ethiopia accuses the US of meddling in Tigray affairs

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Horn Observer) Ethiopia has accused the United States of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region. Through the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US said that...
U.S. Politicsillinoisnewstoday.com

U.S. hits Ethiopia with sanctions against the Tigray War

The United States has imposed “widespread” economic sanctions on Ethiopia. This is an effort to end the violence in Tigray in African countries, which killed thousands and expelled hundreds of thousands more. US sanctions primarily affect funding to support Ethiopia’s budget, including a request by the World Bank and the...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

United States’ Actions To Press for the Resolution of the Crisis in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia

The United States has deepening concerns about the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as well as other threats to the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. People in Tigray continue to suffer human rights violations, abuses, and atrocities, and urgently needed humanitarian relief is being blocked by the Ethiopian and Eritrean militaries as well as other armed actors. Despite significant diplomatic engagement, the parties to the conflict in Tigray have taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities or pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis. The United States condemns in the strongest terms the killings, forced removals, systemic sexual violence, and other human rights violations and abuses. We are equally appalled by the destruction of civilian property including water sources, hospitals, and medical facilities, taking place in Tigray. We call on the Ethiopian government to meet public commitments to hold accountable all those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, to protect civilians, and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access. We call for the Eritrean government to live up to its public commitment and immediately return its troops to internationally recognized Eritrean territory. Without an immediate cessation of hostilities and a rapid expansion of humanitarian access, current and significant food insecurity could lead to famine.
WorldWashington Times

China threat looms large as South Korea's Moon prepares for Biden summit

President Biden will privately pressure South Korean President Moon Jae-in to sign on to a strong statement critical of China when Mr. Moon visits the White House on Friday, but he will likely face resistance over South Korean fears that it would trigger an economic backlash from Beijing. A range...