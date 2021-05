FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases increased 5.8% in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday as the state added 1,600 cases. The previous week had 1,512 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 291 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 255 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,805 cases and 469 deaths.