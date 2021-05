WASHINGTON (SBG) - A US intelligence report found that several researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, another detail in the debate about the origin of COVID-19. “It's important for us all to understand that public health relies on global cooperation, and from the very beginning, going back to February, March of last year, we were struggling to get information from China,” former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We were actually denied the ability to send our own CDC researchers into China after we offered to assist them in the investigation.”