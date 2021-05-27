6 Ways To Know They’re Not That Interested, Just By How They Text

How do you know that you are worthy? What makes you feel worthy? Is it the attention or admiration that you get from others? The likes, the DMs, or people telling you you’re attractive. Or is it having a significant other that validates that someone finally wants to be with you. The elation that someone has finally seen you when you’ve felt unseen all your life. When you struggle with unworthiness, it seeps through every aspect of your life. The smallest things can trigger you. You might seek attention in unhealthy ways or you might want all the attention focused on you because this attention fuels you.