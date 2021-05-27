6 Ways To Know They’re Not That Interested, Just By How They Text
I love the part of dating when you both have text message fever. At first, you try and play it a little cool, but then, before you know it, you're texting all day (and sometimes all night) long. It's flirty, it's fun, and it's exciting. What isn't so fun, flirty, or exciting is when you start to get the feeling the person you're texting isn't really into it. Dry texting is a major bummer, and unfortunately, it's one of the definitive signals you can spot from texting that they're just not that into you. Sorry, truth hurts.